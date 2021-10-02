Dear Dr. Doug,
My daughter wants to get a pet but she is terribly allergic to dogs and cats. Her pediatrician told me to get her some fish, an iguana or a turtle. She wants something she can hold and love on. I went online and checked for different types of pets that may work. It looks like there are a couple of cat and dog breeds that are not as allergic as others. I think it is important for her to learn responsibility. Please help! Any advice you have would be appreciated.
— Roberto
Dear Roberto,
I get this question a lot. First, let me say that I agree that owning a pet is a great thing for a young person. But, it has to be the right person and right pet. If you get a pet for a child that does not want one, it will be hard on both the child and the pet.
A common misconception about pet allergies is that people are allergic to fur. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, “People with allergies have supersensitive immune systems that react to harmless proteins, not found in the hair or fur, but in the pet’s dander (dead skin that is shed), saliva and/or urine. These proteins are called allergens.” Allergens can remain potent in the home environment for several months. Allergens can attach to people’s clothing, upholstery, carpets and more, and can be transferred from place to place as the person moves around.
It is true that some pets are better tolerated because of their specific fur. There are some dogs and cats that shed very little. On the flip side, certain other dogs require so much grooming that their dander is washed away and is not as problematic. The truth is that there are no true hypoallergenic pets (meaning a pet that will not stimulate allergy symptoms in a person).
Several years ago there was a company called Allerca Lifestyle Pets that offered what they called the world’s first scientifically-proven hypoallergenic cats. These cats ranged in price from $9,000 to $30,000. The company claims that they have removed all the major allergens from the cats (e.g. Fel d 1 protein in the cat). This turned out to be a scam and the company no longer exists.
As mentioned, there are certain breeds of dogs and cats that seem to be less problematic to allergy suffers than others. The following dogs are found on many published lists: Portuguese water dog, Kerry blue terrier, standard poodle, Bichon Frise, American Labradoodle. Chinese crested and Xoloitzcuintli. The last two are essentially “hairless.” The Devon Rex and Sphynx cats are the two most common cats recommended for sensitive people. Interestingly, the Syrian hamster has also been suggested as a mammal alternative for those that cannot have a dog or cat.
Although some allergists state that anything with scales are safe, the fact is that even reptiles (because of their urine proteins) have been shown to cause allergy symptoms in highly allergic individuals. That basically leaves fish as the leader for safe pets.
I know you said that you want your daughter to have a pet that she can hold. But, I can tell you that fish make excellent pets, are very reactive and definitely teach the importance of stewardship.
Finally, before you take the final step to purchase any mammal pet please consult with an allergist.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist.