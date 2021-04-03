The new Penfolds California Collection includes two “wines of the world” with some Australian fruit blended in, an unusual approach to achieve a Penfolds-style wine in California.
European winemakers who come to the United States will tell you they are not trying to make burgundy in Oregon or replicate bordeaux in Napa Valley. Rather, they aim to craft world-class pinot noir from the best sites in the Dundee Hills or exemplary cabernet sauvignon from Rutherford. Their focus is the vineyard. Their region, to a large extent, defines their brand, and its value must not be diluted. Location, location, location.
Not so for Peter Gago, chief winemaker for Penfolds, Australia’s iconic winery. When Gago brought his team to the United States to create a new series of wines, they weren’t just making California vino. They unabashedly set out to make Penfolds wines in California.
Founded in 1844, Penfolds has always blended wines from various vineyards and even regions to achieve a consistent house style and expression. The strategy has been successful in creating a large line of wines with high quality up and down the price range. Penfolds Grange, widely considered one of the world’s finest wines, sells for $850 a bottle. The current release, 2016, should begin reaching peak maturity in another 25 years. Meanwhile, the Koonunga Hill line is priced for everyday drinking at $14.
The Penfolds California Collection, released in early March, follows this model: Four wines from the 2018 vintage that are essentially Penfolds but with an American accent. “They have the Penfolds stamp, applied to raw material over there,” Gago said. And yet there’s a twist to this plotline that epitomizes the “no boundaries” Penfolds approach. Two of the wines include a significant proportion of Australian fruit.
Bin 600, is a blend of cabernet sauvignon from Napa and shiraz (syrah) from Paso Robles. The cabernet-shiraz blend is a Penfolds signature, as is the use of American oak barrels. Gago uses French and American oak, with varying proportions of new and used barrels, to differentiate wines in the Penfolds lineup.
The Bin 704 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, for example, is aged in French oak. Like the Bin 600, only 40% of the barrels were new. Older barrels add less wood tannin, leaving the wine softer and easier to drink at a young age.
For Bin 149, Gago wanted to make a higher-end, age-worthy Napa cabernet using fruit from Rutherford, Calistoga and Oakville aged in all new barrels, mostly French. The final blend is about 15% Australian fruit, and features what the winery calls “brazen Penfolds markers” of “mocha and kirsch.”
Quantum Bin 98, aged in all new, mostly American oak barrels, is 87% Napa cabernet from Oakville and Diamond Mountain District, plus 13% South Australian shiraz.
Combining juice from two countries is not unprecedented, but it is unusual. It may happen more often than we realize with lower-end bulk wines. But it fits perfectly with Penfolds’ no-borders, house-style philosophy.
And the wines work. The Bin 600 costs $50, and the Bin 704 is $70 — not inexpensive, but in line for price and quality with a lot of Napa Valley wines. The Bin 149 is more ambitious at $149, and the Quantum costs a whopping $700. That’s Grange pricing, so maybe it will appeal to Grange collectors who don’t want to wait two decades. Quantum is opulent, jammy and velvety — the vinous equivalent of that joy you feel when picking berries and stuffing more in your mouth than in your basket.
Will these wines be sustainable? The 2019 wines are already in bottle, but the 2020 vintage in Napa was heavily affected by wildfires, so quality fruit is scarce.
Dave McIntyre blogs about wine at dmwineline.com.