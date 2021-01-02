Iguanas are just weird enough that they draw crowds of northern tourists. Sensing this, the iguanas seem to pose for pictures. Happy visitors snap more pictures of the reptile than they take of their grandchildren. Then the iguana will rear its spines and a whole new bout of picture taking ensues. Iguanas are fascinating to watch, but so too are the tourists that surround the creatures.
“They’re like dinosaurs,” a mesmerized man exclaims. The iguana cocks her head, which leads to another round of snapshots. It is like looking back in time as their bodies are constructed to move like a creature from the past. Their hind legs look so ungainly and unique to other creatures’ rear legs. Iguanas can move surprisingly quickly when they are warm. But let the temperature get below 60 degrees and they lose their grip on a branch and fall to the ground. They can fall as much as 50 feet and not sustain damage. When they warm up, they revive with no apparent problems and off they go again.
Key West’s invasive green iguana is native to Central and South America. The green iguana has a lifespan of 12 years and can reach 6 feet in length and 20 pounds in weight. It feeds on vegetation, flowers (especially my orchids) and fruit. An iguana my daughter, Jolie, photographed was devouring ixora blossoms. I don’t mind, because there are plenty of blossoms to go around. Iguanas especially like nickerbean, which is also a larval source for the endangered Miami blue butterfly. There is a huge field of prickly nickerbean near the beach on the Berg Bird Preserve on Atlantic Avenue. Key West has plenty of food for them.
One problem is that they dig tunnels that undermine sidewalks and other constructs. These burrows collapse foundations, seawalls and berms. Costa Rica does not have these problems with the iguana. They call them “chicken of the trees.” Iguana are a staple of the country’s diet. We should develop a special Key West delicacy dish of our chickens of the trees. We would no longer have an invasive problem. I am sure that Key West chefs could create a savory dish so succulent that it would be renown world-wide.
My farm family raised 100 baby chicks at 1 cent apiece and sold them for $2.50 as pullets after butchering them in 1958. I suggest we raise iguanas as a crop. I know how to chop the head off of a chicken, de-feather it and gut it. These are not skills I have needed recently.
The pet trade and tourist business began the invasion. Green iguanas start out only a few inches long. They are docile and make harmless pets. People bought the reptiles as small pets and when they tired of them released them to the wild. Iguanas got along well in our warm climate.
They apparently love swimming pools, but it is imperative to keep them out of it. If they poop in the pool it must be drained because iguana poop carries salmonella. This takes a whole day. Then it must be cleaned and refilled, which takes another day. I know this from personal experience. Besides the pool they leave droppings on docks and paths.
Iguanas can survive underwater on the bottom of the pool for more than four hours.
Considering the climate changes we have endured since the dinosaur time period the iguanas may out survive the people. I wonder who will win this battle.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.