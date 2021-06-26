Dear Dr. Doug,
I live in Key West and have for many years. I have also followed all the controversy regarding the local iguanas, both pro and against. I don’t want to get into that soup. I personally like the animals, but I do think they have become problematic. Basically, if they leave me alone, I leave them alone. I do enjoy watching them in the garden. That said, I have to draw the line at what I recently saw at one of the outdoor restaurants in Key West.
I had some out-of-town friends in for the weekend and we went to a restaurant. Some guy came into the outdoor dining area with a large iguana on his shoulder. Naturally this garnered a lot of attention from the tourists wanting to get their selfies, etc. We all found it amusing at first, but then he let it down on his table. He ordered a beer and some food, and throughout his table time, he was feeding it and allowing the reptile to snack off his plate. Again, lots of people got pics.
Is that even legal? I know a lot of restaurants allow dogs, but an iguana? Don’t they carry diseases like salmonella?
Conch in Key West
Dear Conch,
Key West seems to have its own set of rules; however, in general, there are public health regulations about having animals in eating establishments. You are correct. There are certain diseases that can be transferred from animals to people. These are called zoonoses and salmonella (salmonellosis) is one of them. This applies to all animals, not just reptiles.
I agree that this is not the place to get into the great iguana debate. I happen to agree with you. I think they are really cool animals and make great pets. But, they don’t belong in the dining room!
Salmonella is perhaps the single-most infamous zoonosis associated with reptiles. With the increase in pet iguanas over the last few years, there has also been an increase in the cases of iguana-associated salmonellosis in humans. Although salmonellosis has been around for years, it was the pet red-eared slider turtle, not the iguana, that received the majority of the negative publicity when salmonella was first discovered to be a problem in pet owners.
At the time that salmonellosis was a major disease concern, the slider was the most common reptile pet in the United States. In the early 1970s it was estimated that about 280,000 cases of human salmonellosis were contracted from pet turtles. In 1975 the Food and Drug Administration passed a law stating that it was illegal to sell viable turtle eggs or live turtles with a carapace, or shell length, of less than four inches in the United States. This enactment dramatically cut down the incidence of reptile pet-induced salmonellosis.
In people, contamination occurs when a person places objects or food in their mouth after handling salmonella-contaminated material without utilizing proper hygiene (e.g., washing their hands with soap and water). For instance, this could happen if an iguana walked across the restaurant table, the waitress cleaned the table after the iguana left and then she handled someone’s plate of nachos without washing her hands.
Although salmonella bacteria are commonplace (it can be found in people, dogs, cats, wild birds, palmetto bugs and even hermit crabs, for example), the disease salmonellosis should not be taken lightly. It can potentially cause death in animals and people. You have a right to be concerned about what you saw. Although there is no way of knowing whether or not the iguana you saw in the restaurant had salmonella, for health and safety reasons you should just assume that all reptiles are potential carriers.
With all the recent COVID-19 craziness I do believe that establishments are making extra efforts to keep things disinfected. Also, you should carry around your own cleansing wipes. That said, I would encourage you to take your concerns to the manager of the restaurant.
