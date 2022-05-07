Dear Dr. Doug,
I am relatively new to the Keys and am astonished about all the controversy regarding iguanas. I personally love them. I had one as a pet when I was growing up in Chicago. It seems like everybody here wants to kill them!
My neighbor traps iguanas that come into his yard and then drowns them in the canal. When he is not trapping them, he is shooting them with a BB gun.
I established a feeding station in my yard using old veggies and flowers. The wild iguanas go there for food. I believe my feeding station is working. The hibiscus plants are recovering and I’ve not seen any occupants in them other than butterflies. The iguanas wait for me every morning and afternoon at their feeding station. They are various sizes and one very impressive great-grampa with orange legs. They are quite polite and wait patiently for me to spread and toss tidbits of leftover veggies, fruit peelings and bird seeds. They eat quietly next to the doves, cardinals and other birds that visit daily.
I am not making “pets” out of them, but it is understandable why the iguana has remained a popular pet over the years. They are gentle and non-aggressive. They pay attention when you talk with them and look at you as if they understand what you are saying and adore every word. My friend says I’m nuts but I tell him the iguanas are better listeners than he is. He is hellbent on killing them. I told him I’d shoot him and throw him in the canal if I ever saw him hurting one of my iguanas.
So, Dr. Doug, can you please advise people how we can live with these beautiful animals without harming them? I hear you love iguanas, too.
— Cindy
P.S. One of my other neighbors who has lived here on Big Pine since he was a kid says that the iguanas have been around his neighborhood for at least 40-50 years. My crazy neighbor says they are all released pets.
Dear Cindy,
I think we live in the only place in the United States where iguanas are “persona (iguana) non grata.” They are the second most popular reptile lizard pet (only recently being replaced by the smaller bearded dragon). These animals sell in pet stores across the country from as little as $25 for babies to $350 or more for adults.
Tourists love them! If you go to any animal attraction like Theater of the Sea, Aquarium Encounters and the Turtle Hospital, the tourists take as many photos of the iguanas as they do the other animals.
Iguanas are folivores. I agree that they can do damage to your plants, just like the Key deer do. Best to plant things they don’t like (flowering plants are their favorite). Feeding stations do work and will keep iguanas away from your plants as you have done.
If you see an iguana nest, don’t put anything toxic in it, but you can flood the nest with water and it will humanely suffocate the eggs so they will not hatch. That will cut the potential iguana population down by 40-60 babies per nest!
It is legal to shoot iguanas — if you can kill them with one shot. It is not legal to drown them. In fact, that is animal cruelty and should be reported to the SPCA.
Biologically, iguanas are considered “naturally invasive species.” This was proven after Hurricane Wilma in 2005 blew wild iguanas from the Yucatan peninsula over to the Tortugas on natural rafts. In addition, your friend is correct. There is documentation in the Key West Citizen of iguanas being found in Key West as early as the 1950s.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.