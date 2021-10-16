Several years ago I got a Pottery Barn catalog in the mail. On the cover was a living room with white upholstered furniture with pink accent pillows. There were other pink accent pieces in the room. I thought it was lovely, soft and feminine.
Every year I change something in my decorating scheme. It might be rearranging the furniture or changing the color scheme. Last year I interchanged my dining and living room and before that I tried a chocolate brown color in my entryway. That didn’t last long and now the open space throughout my house is Atrium white. It’s become boring. So, I did a little delving into pink as a color and found all sorts of fascinating trivia.
Shocking pink was made famous in 1937 by fashion designer Elsa Schaparelli and is still a popular shade. Bougainvillea is bold and intense. Magenta leans toward purple. Hot pink was the rage in the 1950s, kinky pink in the ‘60s, along with light pink, deep pink, champagne, pink lace, piggy bank pink, baby pink, cameo pink (1912) and orchid. Cherry blossom pink was first recorded in 1867 on the 15th of September, when everyone in Brisbane, Australia, to this day, wears a pink shirt to celebrate “Cherry Blossom Day.”
Candy cotton pink and lavender pink were formulated by Crayola in 1998 and carnation pink crayons were introduced as early as 1949. The first recorded use of carnation as a color name was in 1535. Baker Miller pink is a tone of pink originally created by mixing a gallon of pure white latex paint with a pint of red trim semi-gloss outdoor paint. It is named for two U.S Navy officers who first experimented with its use in 1979 at the naval correctional facility in Seattle. A certain toy company was criticized for promoting a product in a pink package as being gender specific, and when Lionel trains came out with a train set in pink to broaden its customer base, it was a colossal flop.
Charm pink is a medium tone of pink used often in interior design. It’s a soft, lavender shade — great if you want that retro look. Mexican pink is like a hibiscus and used in clothing like serapes and traditional Mexican crafts. Close in color is Barbie pink used for all things Barbie: logos, packaging and promotional material.
According to surveys in Europe and America, pink is most often associated with charm, politeness, sensitivity, tenderness, sweetness, femininity and romance. A combination of pink and white is associated with chastity and innocence, whereas a combination of black and pink links to eroticism and seduction. In most European languages pink is called rose. In 19th century England, while men wore red uniforms, the young boys wore pink.
According to Wikipedia, at Dwight D. Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1953, his wife Mamie wore a pink dress as her inaugural gown and is thought to have been the turning point to an association of pink as the color for girls. Her love of pink led to the belief that the color was what “ladylike women wear.”
When I contacted my friends to weigh in on “pink,” I got the following responses: Entertainer extraordinaire Bobby Nesbitt said that the 1957 American musical “Funny Face” played a role in cementing the color’s association with women. Bobby sent me the YouTube performance of “Think Pink” from the movie sung by Kay Thompson. He also said that when he performed “Bobby In the Lobby” at the Tennessee Williams Theater, they had pink gels on the spotlights to make the performers look great, especially with such a close audience. Bobby once painted a wall pink and had this comment, “Never again.” I sometimes put a pink bulb in my powder room lamp when guests are coming. Interior designer Michael Pelkey said he used Farrell and Ball’s Middleton Pink paint color that he describes as soft and calming in a bedroom, paired with Benjamin Moore Nimbus, a wonderful soft gray. “The combination worked great,” he said. He did add that Farrell and Ball paint is wickedly expensive, but so pure. All my decorator friends use this extraordinarily clean paint made in England, but if it’s the color you’re after, you can find similar shades in Benjamin Moore for half the price.
Shocking pink in the 1930s became hot pink in the ‘50s and kinky pink in the ‘60s. In Japan, low-budget, erotic cinema is referred to as pink films, and in India pink colored turbans are worn at weddings. The Swedish Feminist party uses pink as their color and the British Empire is commonly pink on maps. The color pink is heavily used on Victoria’s Secret branding and who doesn’t associate pink with the Chanel suit worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy? So I’ve decided to use pale, blush fabric for pillows, keep a fresh bouquet of pink roses on the coffee table and ease into pink in small doses. It’s a good way to try out a new color in a room.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.