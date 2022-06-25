Most everybody loves dogs. Ninety-five percent of dog owners consider their dogs part of the family and 36% considered their dogs as “child equivalents.” Forty-five percent of dog owners allow their dogs to sleep in their beds.
Depending on your source, there are somewhere between 187-354 different breeds of dogs known around the world. All the current dog breeds originated from a wolf-like dog several thousand years ago. During that time dogs have morphed into various shapes, anywhere from sleek athletes to round, couch potatoes and ranging from barely over a pound to greater than 200 pounds. And, this does not include all the designer breeds.
Dogs serve many purposes in our lives from companions to working dogs to protection. It is estimated that there are over 63.4 million dog-owning households in the United States. Many of these have more than one dog in their house.
Between food, toys, grooming, veterinary care, boarding and other miscellaneous expenses, it can cost anywhere between $1,200-$3,600 per year to own a dog. This varies, of course, depending on several factors such as size, breed, gender, age, etc. Younger dogs (because of puppy health care) and senior pets (due to age-related health issues) tend to be a bit more costly than healthy, middle-aged dogs.
The average dog lives approximately 12 years. Large breed dogs tend to have shorter lives and smaller dogs tend to live longer. It is not common, but occasionally dogs can live into their 20s.
Puppies are born with 28 baby teeth. By adulthood, when mature, they have 42 permanent teeth. Many dogs, due to poor dental health care, have very few left by the time they die. (Note: this can be prevented!)
A dog’s body temperature is substantially higher than humans. While the average human body temperature is 98.6 F, dogs average 101-102.5 F.
Dogs are used as medical sentinels for humans. For instance, some dogs can be trained to “alert” when their owners have low blood sugar, are about to have a seizure and other medical issues. Scientists say that dogs can also predict changes in the weather and are believed to be able to predict impending earthquakes.
People hear in the range of 20–20,000 Hz. Dogs’ hearing range is substantially more sensitive ranging from 67–45,000 Hz. A little known fact is that former Beatles member Paul McCartney loved his old sheepdog so much that he added a high-pitched whistle (inaudible to humans) to his song “A Day in the Life,” so that his dog could enjoy the song too!
To control these amazing ears, dogs use over a dozen muscles on each side of their head to control the position. Dog’s use “ear position” to help focus their hearing, but also to communicate with other dogs and people by providing visual cues.
It used to be believed that dogs could only see in black and white. It is now known that dogs also see various shades of color. Their eyes are different from humans in that they have an extra, or “third,” eyelid (in case you have not noticed, humans only have two eyelids). This inside lid, called a “haw,” blinks independently to help keep the eyes moist.
Finally, dogs dream and experience REM sleep. Ever wonder what they are dreaming about? Many dogs “talk” in their sleep.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.