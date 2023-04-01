Surprise! Plants talk to each other in a language we don’t hear. Their subtle chemical changes communicate pain and pleasure. Even though we do not hear them, they can influence our behavior as well as their genetic compatriots’ behavior.

When attacked by insects, a tree issues a chemical in the air that says to its neighbors, “Watch out! You may get attacked too. Take precautions now.” This chemical message provokes its neighbors to produce a preventative chemical before the potential attack occurs.