Surprise! Plants talk to each other in a language we don’t hear. Their subtle chemical changes communicate pain and pleasure. Even though we do not hear them, they can influence our behavior as well as their genetic compatriots’ behavior.
When attacked by insects, a tree issues a chemical in the air that says to its neighbors, “Watch out! You may get attacked too. Take precautions now.” This chemical message provokes its neighbors to produce a preventative chemical before the potential attack occurs.
Plants provide an answer to anxiety or depression in adults. They also calm restless children. Many studies have been done that indicate elementary school-age children quiet down when plants are introduced into the classroom setting. Why?
When I was worried, my psychologist Dad said, “Take a walk. Think it out.” These walks took place where trees were plentiful. Studies show that being among plants does enable better thinking. Improbably, studies show improvement even when the plant is a picture on a poster. Green? An outstanding color seldom worn. Does green evoke peace? Simply looking at plants spurs faster healing and less use of pain medicines. Is green a sanctuary color that is embedded in our DNA? Is a frond our friend?
Twenty-three years ago, when I moved from Chicago to Florida, I began taking a pill derived from a fern, Polypodium leucotomos, more commonly known as Kalawalla or Samambaia. Although it has been marketed as a drug, Anapsos, it is readily available over the counter in names such as Helioplex or Heliocare. It prevents the absorption of the sun’s rays. It also treats a variety of skin eruptions, psoriasis, discoloration and helps prevent skin damage. It is a strong anti-inflammatory and enhances the immune system. It treats dementia and other brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s. I could go on, but it would seem too incredible. Look it up. It’s been around for years and is considered safe for children. Plants keep secrets scientists have yet to discover.
Scientist Diana Beresford-Kroeger of Ontario, Canada, says,” Unseen chemical relationships are going on all around us. These are at the heart of connectivity in nature.”
Locust trees planted around highways absorb pollution. The Center for Urban Forest Research estimates that each tree gets rid of 1.5 pounds of pollutants from the air. Black walnut trees have anti-cancer effects from its production on limonene, which when inhaled shows indications of cancer prevention. Neem trees in India are planted around hospitals for their anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects. There are hundreds, thousands and maybe millions more useful things to be found in nature. We are only beginning to understand the chemical forces and relationships that surround us. This science has not been well studied. Western medicine needs botany.
More information can be found in Beresford’s book “Arboretum Borealis.” Trees are a living miracle. Trees produce oxygen and all living things need oxygen.
She favors a bio-plan that considers the medical, environmental, nutritional, pesticidal and herbicidal aspects of the environment.
