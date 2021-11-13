Dear Dr. Doug,
Please help me settle an argument with my mother. My dog sleeps in my bed with me. She says it is bad to do. I say it is OK. What do you think?
— Allycin
Dear Allycin,
Interesting that you ask that. CNN just did a story on “Pets in the Bed” recently. That said, I’ll pass on what the sleep experts report about it as stated in the CNN report:
Is it good for people to have pets sleep in their bed? Interestingly, some sleep experts say “no,” as pets tend to prevent their owners from getting good sleep. “Animals may move, bark and disrupt sleep. Sleep in dogs (and cats) is not continuous and they will inevitably get up and walk on the bed, stepping on people. All of that activity will lead to sleep fragmentation,” said Dr. Vsevolod Polotsky, director of sleep research and a professor in the department of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
These “micro-awakenings,” which can happen without your awareness, “are disruptive because they pull you out of deep sleep,” said Kristen Knutson, an associate professor of neurology and preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “They have been associated with the release of the stress hormone, cortisol, which can make sleep even worse.”
All that said, some recent research has stated opposite findings, specifically that having pets in the bed may be beneficial for certain individuals.
“People with depression or anxiety may benefit from having their pet in the bed because the pet is a big pillow, a big blanket, and they may feel that snuggly, cuddly, furry creature decreases their anxiety,” said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.
Data gathered in a 2017 study from the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Sleep Medicine in Phoenix found that over half of pet owners seen in the clinic allowed their pet to sleep in the bedroom — and the majority found their pet “unobtrusive or even beneficial to sleep.” Only about 20% believed their furry friends made their slumber worse.
Another 2017 study put sleep trackers on dogs and their humans to measure the quality of repose for both. People who had their dogs in their bedroom got a decent night’s rest (and so did the dogs), the research team found. “In fact, frequent co-sleepers (people sharing the same bed) showed similar sleep profiles to those who never slept with pets,” the authors wrote.
Children may benefit from sleeping with a pet as well. A 2021 study asked adolescents ages 13 to 17 to wear sleep trackers for two weeks and then undergo a state-of-the-art sleep test. About a third of the kids slept with a pet, the study noted, which didn’t appear to affect the quality of their rest.
“All of this suggests that having pets in the bed or bedroom is not necessarily bad,” said Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a specialist in the Center for Sleep Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “There can be significant psychological comfort in having your pet close by, which can help both initiate and maintain sleep.
“However, if patients are reporting that movement or other activities of the pet are disruptive to their sleep, we then counsel them to try to look at alternate arrangements for the pet at night and see if that helps with their sleep.”
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.