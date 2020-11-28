Dr. Doug,
We are winter residents here in the Keys and we have two dogs. Both male. Neither of them has been neutered. We were stopped by Animal Control and were told that we had to have the dogs licensed. Come to find out that it costs more to have them licensed if they are not neutered. My husband does not want to have the dogs castrated. I think he is personally attached to them having their private parts. He can’t give me any other reason. We‘ve argued about this multiple times. When I was growing up we always had dogs, and neutering or spaying them was just a routine part of having a dog. Do you think it is necessary? Are there any alternatives — like a vasectomy — so they can keep their jewels and keep my husband happy? I appreciate your advice.
— Rose,
Tampa
Dear Rose,
There is no reason, other than breeding or showing, why you should not have your dogs neutered. I agree with you, Rose, having a pet (dog or cat) spayed or neutered should be a routine part of pet ownership. Before I answer your question about the alternatives to castration, let me briefly discuss the sterilization procedure.
In regard to neutering a male dog (or cat), that term refers to rendering the pet unable to procreate (makes it sterile). In males, the term castration refers to removing the testicles. There really is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of when you should castrate your dog. Research suggests that there is a complexity to the different guidelines for age of neutering depending on the breed of the dog. In general, smaller breeds are usually neutered right around puberty (4-6 months) and larger breed dogs, sometimes after their long bone growth plates are fused (usually around a year of age).
There are health reasons to consider when opting for castration of the male pet. Intact males have a higher rate of prostatic disease (prostatic hypertrophy and prostatic cancer — just as in human males) and developing testicular tumors. In addition, castrated males are less likely to roam (run away) and get into fights.
It is not uncommon for men to be uncomfortable with the idea of castrating their male dogs. It is a mix of both image and worry regarding what will happen to their pet after the procedure. The important thing to note is that a castrated male, when properly trained, is still an excellent pet, will not be lazy and can make an excellent watchdog — they will not lose their ability to be aggressive if warranted.
For some owners, such as your husband, who are image conscious, you can sterilize a male dog or cat by performing a vasectomy, thus leaving the testicles in place. However, that still leaves the presence of testosterone and the associated undesirable behaviors. I do not recommend this procedure.
Alternately, there are prostheses (implants), called Neuticles®, that can be implanted into the scrotum after the testicle has been removed. This gives the appearance of a full scrotal sac, allowing the male dog/cat to look intact, even though it has been rendered sterile. Neuticles come in different sizes to compliment all sized dogs. They even come in different levels of anatomical correctness (for example — some have a natural feel).
I will leave it at that.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.