It’s hard to believe that it’s almost Christmas, but you still have time to shop for the “perfect” gift that touches someone and says, “I get you.” Wrapping is another issue. Every year at this time I write a column about last-minute wrapping and it’s my favorite thing to do because it forces me to think creatively, economically and act swiftly. There isn’t a whole lot of time left. But it’s not impossible.
I am a great believer in recycling when possible. I take great pains to neatly fold the wrapping paper I have carefully removed from holiday packages and re-roll ribbon for another use. My friend Michael Pelkey has to be the best and most creative wrapper ever and I have saved all the extravagant ribbons and glittering pins he uses in the center of the bows that I carefully removed from birthday gifts I’ve received from him over the years. It has become something of his signature and this year I recycled his ribbon and a glitter pin to wrap his Christmas gift.
I have always cut Christmas cards into package tags and punch holes in one corner, then put them into a greeting card-size box to be used next year. I don’t think I can remember when I last bought holiday gift tags. The ones that aren’t specifically holiday-ish I save for birthday presents. It isn’t frugality that provokes these actions, but rather a streak of laziness. It is simply easier to recycle and prepare material right after Christmas for next year’s use than to shop for these items during next season’s holiday crunch. Well, maybe there’s a touch of money-saving awareness attached to this obsessive behavior, but more than that it seems like a small gesture in the scheme of recycling awareness.
Boxes also get put away for secondary uses, although these are weighed in against the “how much storage do they take up?” department for practical consideration. If you are up to your eyeballs wrapping last-minute presents and don’t have all the tags, ribbons or wrapping paper you need, start cutting up those Christmas cards you’ll be throwing away after the New Year. As for wrapping paper, consider this newspaper. Everyone off-island loves to see the Citizen, so why not use it for a creative black-and-white-and-read-all-over theme? Then add a red ribbon. If you don’t have any ribbon left, try string, raffia or twine. Attach a small Christmas ball to give it a holiday spin and don’t forget that recycled gift tag.
Wrap other gifts with cut out parts of magazines to represent the person, gift or you. Doneley Meris is a master at magazine collage to make greeting cards and many of you may have received these creative greetings year round. Make up personalized pages on the computer and print out a bunch to piece together for your wrapping paper. Decorate white shelf paper or computer paper with an overall rubber stamp design. Make copies of photographs in a collage to use for a personal wrapping. I opened a junk drawer to find several gift bags I’d saved from bottles of wine people had brought when coming to dinner. These are great for small gifts. Scrunch the top and tie with a ribbon. No wrapping required. It’s the end of the year so use the pages from this year’s calendar to create a package wrap. Leaving your notes all over the pages or social events penciled in makes it personal and interesting in a strange sort of way, like reading someone’s diary.
Finally, for a quick project to do the night before Christmas: make a pomander ball. It’s a holiday cliché, but we tend to forget how easy and nice it is to have them around. Use oranges, lemons and limes studded with cloves. Use a skewer or a toothpick to puncture the skin of the fruit and insert a clove. Continue inserting cloves in rows around the fruit so that they are very close together. To make it easier and quicker, make a row of cloves going around the fruit in each direction and leave sections of the skin showing. Wrap with ribbon and make a loop for hanging in a closet. This is a nice hostess gift to wrap and bring to a party.
And for some last-minute gifts, put together a basket of items with a theme from the supermarket. It might be lots of different teas and specialty cookies or crackers and exotic cheeses with a bottle of wine. It could be a pretty container filled with small, flowering plants. For a cook, fill a basket with the ingredients to make a special meal from a recipe you include. Just walking up and down the aisles will spark ideas beyond a bottle of wine. But then again, who wouldn’t love a really great bottle of champagne? If you know my friend Elizabeth Chamberlain, I’m sure a bottle of Vive will tickle her fancy!
Merry Christmas everyone, and best wishes for happy surprises wrapped beautifully and tucked under the tree.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.