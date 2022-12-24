It’s hard to believe that it’s almost Christmas, but you still have time to shop for the “perfect” gift that touches someone and says, “I get you.” Wrapping is another issue. Every year at this time I write a column about last-minute wrapping and it’s my favorite thing to do because it forces me to think creatively, economically and act swiftly. There isn’t a whole lot of time left. But it’s not impossible.

I am a great believer in recycling when possible. I take great pains to neatly fold the wrapping paper I have carefully removed from holiday packages and re-roll ribbon for another use. My friend Michael Pelkey has to be the best and most creative wrapper ever and I have saved all the extravagant ribbons and glittering pins he uses in the center of the bows that I carefully removed from birthday gifts I’ve received from him over the years. It has become something of his signature and this year I recycled his ribbon and a glitter pin to wrap his Christmas gift.