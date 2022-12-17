For many years I was the contributing craft editor at Family Magazine. For the Christmas issues it was always fun and challenging to come up with inexpensive, easy-to-make, clever decorations and gifts. Paper, fabric and natural materials always topped the list of materials to use and anything that could be recycled.

Paper comes in the form of all sorts of junk mail and there is always plenty to recycle into gifts and decorations for the holidays. Since a Christmas tree requires a lot of ornaments you might consider making your decorations out of paper this year. Use wrapping paper, magazines, newsprint and pretty shopping bags. I love oak tags because they’re sturdy, basic, easy to decorate, and I like the shape. Plus they come in different sizes. Use the tag as a template, draw around it on colorful printed scrap paper and cut out each one. Glue to the front and back of the tag, thread a ribbon through the hole (if you don’t want to use the string that comes attached) and hang on your tree or use for package tags. Cover one side with paper and leave the back for your message. Or, use a rubber stamp design or saying to personalize each one.