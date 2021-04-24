Dear Dr. Doug,
I have an old black lab dog that has a few fatty tumors on his skin. One of them is about the size of an orange. It is not bothering him, but it seems to everybody else that it is cruel for me to leave it on, saying that I should have it removed. Since it is not bothering him, I don’t really see why I need to spend the money and also put him through the dangers of anesthesia and surgery. I do value your opinion.
Thank you,
Andrea
Dear Andrea,
Wow, you have a lot of moving parts in this question. I may have to answer it in two separate columns. But, first, let me address your friend’s comments about it being cruel if you leave the large tumor on your dog.
Just a few years ago there was a precedent case of animal abuse out of California that made national news. Owners of a dog with a large tumor were charged with abuse because they did not seek veterinary care. They lost the case and were forced to have the mass removed. Fortunately, the dog did well post operatively and the tumor was benign.
Many small lumps, which are technically called “masses,” can be removed with a local anesthetic as an office procedure. Most all masses will grow with time. Some grow very slow; others grow like they are on steroids (some actually are!). The bigger the mass, the more involved the surgery.
When a pet presents with a mass it is easy to find out what it is with a test called a “fine needle aspirate.” A small needle is inserted into the mass and some cells are collected. These cells are then examined under the microscope and the cause of the mass can be determined. This information helps with a decision on when and how the mass should be removed
When surgically removing a mass, it is imperative that the entire tumor is removed, including the “roots.” This is called “getting clean margins.” In order to do this, it is generally necessary to take a 2- to 3-centimeter zone around the edge of the mass. Obviously, the smaller the original mass, the easier it is to get “clean margins.”
This is generally not a difficult task if the mass in on the body and not on the limbs. Masses on the legs, especially near the feet, are very difficult to get wide margins, especially if the mass is large.
Here are some of the excuses people give when I ask why they let their pet’s mass get so large:
1. The vet said it was just a fatty tumor (fatty tumors can get quite large over time).
2. The vet said it was not causing any problems, so there was no reason to take it off unless it bothers him.
3. I can’t afford the surgery (I’m OK with that excuse, but there are ways to get help with the costs. Remember, the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets).
4. It’s no big deal (meaning it’s not bothering the owner).
Take home point: Remove the mass when it is still small. It’s easier, heals faster and is a lot less expensive. More importantly, if it is cancerous, you want to do what you can to keep your pet alive as long as possible.
Regarding your other, very valid concerns, such as anesthesia, etc., I will address those in a future column.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.