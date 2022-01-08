Dear Dr. Doug,
I took my dogs to the dog beach over the weekend. The man o’ war were all over the high tide zone. Can they still sting when they are on land?
— Mike, Marathon
Dear Mike,
This is the time of year that the winds blow the Portuguese man o’ war onto the beaches. These beautiful, but very dangerous animals, are highly toxic. I have not discussed these in a couple of years, so it is definitely worth the column space.
The Portuguese man o’ war is often confused with jellyfish, but the two are totally different. The man o’ war is NOT actually a single animal, but a floating colony made up of dozens, hundreds or even thousands of genetically-identical individual creatures all living together in what looks like a single organism.
The southeast winds have blown up a lot of the large bluish bubble-like creatures on the beaches. In contrast, during the summer we commonly see the large clear moon-jellies. The treatment for these two organisms differs greatly. Keep this column in your first aid kit in case you need to reference it later in the summer.
The “colonies” are usually seen floating on the surface of the ocean. The large transparent air bladder keeps it afloat and acts as a sail while the rest of the organism, the tentacles, hangs below the surface. It has no means of self-propulsion and is entirely dependent on winds, currents and tides. That is why, when the winds are “favorable,” you will see hundreds if not thousands wash up on the beach.
The tentacles contain venom-filled stingers called nematocysts. These stingers are used to paralyze small fish and other prey. Detached tentacles and dead specimens (including those that wash up on shore) can sting just as painfully as the live creature in the water. The stingers may remain potent for hours or even days after the death of the creature or the detachment of a tentacle. Hence, the concern if your dog steps on or bites into a dead man o’ war.
Stings can cause severe pain and swelling in humans, leaving whip-like, red welts on the skin that normally last two to three days after the initial sting. However, the venom can travel systemically in the body and may cause a more intense pain. In some cases, man o’ war stings may cause allergic reactions and serious effects including fever, shock and interference with heart and lung action — ultimately leading to death.
If your dog comes in contact with a man o’ war you should try to remove any adhered tentacles if present. Use a stick or gloves to prevent yourself from being stung. Rinse the affected area with saltwater (freshwater can make the stings more painful by releasing more venom). Follow up with the application of hot water (45 °C/113 °F) to the affected area, which will cut the pain of a sting by inactivating the toxins.
Vinegar is NOT recommended for treating man o’ war stings. I mention this since it is recommended for the treatment of stings from jellyfish.
After you have given the first aid, if you notice panting, scratching, whining, swelling or difficulty breathing, your pet may be having a reaction to the toxin and should be taken immediately to your veterinarian for treatment. These stings can be painful and it is usually recommended that the affected pet receive proper pain medication to help it through the discomfort.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.