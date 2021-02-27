To do “simple” isn’t easy, whether it’s home design, fashion or a lifestyle. Simplicity can be very empowering. It represents restraint; a life lived with clarity of purpose, not burdened with pointless worries or soul-depleting obligations; sticking to what is personally important and editing out the unnecessary. It is an honorable goal often difficult to achieve.
A couple of years ago I was introduced to writer Dominique Lareau through “L’Art De La Simplicite.” Her philosophy for decorating and living resonated with me. She says, “A life well-lived is achieved through the art of simplicity and that a lifestyle of simplicity, or less is more, imbues all areas of existence from the material to the spiritual.” Her advice is to simplify your home, empty your wardrobe, abandon compulsive purchases, eat more frugally but better, and take care of your body and mind. It’s not a new concept, of course, but it’s good to be reminded and when it’s written in French it somehow doesn’t sound so New Agey. But with this past year, which was a reset for many of us, life has gotten simpler in many ways.
Simplicity means something is easy to understand or explain. Simple living is a way of life that says a person needs only basic things to be happy. It means choosing a lifestyle where you own fewer things and focus on what you need instead of what you want. People choose this lifestyle for many different reasons, often because of economy, health, philosophy, or because they want to protect the environment. Some people do it simply because it suits them better.
But most of the people I know say they find it hard to live in a minimal environment. My friend Mike, for example, loves to fill his home with all sorts of things he’s collected, bought at yard sales, inherited, found in his travels or created. He also likes color. Together we went to visit a friend’s newly renovated apartment. It was sleek, modern, white and every single piece of furniture and artwork was carefully chosen for the spot it was in. We both loved it. I could have moved in in a nanosecond, but I knew Mike could never live that way. Little by little, things would creep into the rooms. Everyone knows their level of how much they need to feel comfortable, and for many, the discipline it takes to keep things at bay can be too hard to maintain. And most of us are really more comfortable with more stuff than we need.
If you’ve lived in your home for several years, chances are you’ve accumulated things. And once that stuff has found its spot in your home it’s almost impossible to get rid of. I have three complete sets of silverware, for example, inherited from my mom and my grandmother. In my lifetime I will never use a full set of silverware for a dozen guests any more than I will be serving the Queen tea from the inherited silver tea set. These items, which would require regular polishing if they belonged to someone who cared about polishing silverware, are tucked away in a box in my pantry. Why is this unused collection allowed to take up valuable space in my home? Because I cannot get rid of it. We all have things like this in one form or another. There are the things we’ve accumulated over a lifetime that have meaning or represent a time in our lives when the item meant something to us. Other things are just there. We have no memory of how they got there, but they are part of the décor. They were important at one time but may have outlived their usefulness, so they just stay.
Some people feel comfortable surrounded by things that provide memories. Others like buying things and adding to their home furnishings. I can’t resist a well-designed item if I can justify the expense. But then I feel guilty if I don’t remove something. A house that gets lived in long enough to accumulate layers of beautiful furnishings, accessories and artwork evolves over time. The owners of those homes have a knack for arranging things so everything feels right. The feeling of a house evokes the way it lets you live. Often the familiarity of where things are makes us feel comfortable. The process of creating an interior space as our needs change can be a lifelong creative challenge.
After a year of staying home more than ever before, after working and really living in our homes, after demanding more from our homes than we ever did, we’ve become more aware of what our homes can contribute to our well-being. Maybe simplicity will become the new shabby chic.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.