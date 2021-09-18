Dear Dr. Doug,
I’ve been taking my cat to my vet for several weeks now and he is not getting better. He’s had a really poor appetite and has been acting tired all the time. My vet has taken several blood tests, given him a bunch of medications and taken lots of X-rays (and cost me a lot of $$$). Finally I asked for a referral to a specialist and the vet seemed really insulted. At first, I really felt bad for asking, because I really do like my vet. I take all of my animals to him and have for years. But, I hate watching my cat just waste away. My vet told me that there was nothing that a specialist could do that he couldn’t, but that it would just end up costing me more. What should I do?
— Colleen
Dear Colleen,
A million years ago, when I was still a newbie animal doctor and a client would challenge my knowledge by wanting a second opinion, I used to get so offended. I would get irritated with them and, I recall, even remember once telling a client that when the “other doctor” screwed things up, even if they wanted to come back, I would not help them.
OMG — I think back on my knowledge base back then and compare it to what I know now, and I am so embarrassed. To make matters worse, now, the more I continue to learn, the more I realize how much I still don’t know. Medicine is a constantly evolving discipline. You have to continuously make an effort to stay current.
To put it simply, when I first graduated I didn’t know enough to know how much I didn’t know.
OK, so why am I telling you this? Because not all veterinarians have the same knowledge base on all subjects. Veterinary medicine has become highly specialized much the same as has human medicine over the years. Aside from the many competent general practitioners, there are also specialists in eyes, hearts, surgery, cancer medicine and much more.
There are really two types of learning: books and experience. I’ve known some really book-smart veterinarians that have completed rigorous residency programs but don’t have a lot of experience, and I’ve also known some general practitioners that never completed advance training, but have 30-plus years of experience. These older docs have seen, literally, decades more cases than the freshly-minted specialists. Not everybody can know everything.
To that end, you, as a pet owner, have to be critical when evaluating your veterinary options. Make sure that you are cared for by someone with, preferably, both book knowledge and experience. You current veterinarian may have a lot of experience, but they may not possess some of the highly sophisticated training that a specialist may have.
OK, so back your situation. If you find yourself taking your pets to a veterinarian, and if something inside you says that things do not seem right, it is OK to get a second opinion or ask for a referral. In fact, as a consumer, it is your right to do that. Asking for a referral to a specialist is totally appropriate.
One final note: Let’s say you spent a bunch of money at the first veterinarian having tests, getting medications, etc., as you alluded. It is imperative that you do not tie the hands of the second opinion or specialist by not allowing him or her to do proper diagnostics. I can’t tell you how many times I have heard “I already spent $xxxx.xx at Dr. John Doe’s office.”
In conclusion, I am not so thin-skinned anymore. As I said, the longer in the tooth that I have become, the more I realize that I still have a lot to learn. Now, if a client wants a second opinion, I happily copy their records and send them down the road. If I am right, then the client will be more confident in my abilities and will likely come back. And, if I am wrong, well, then it is a good thing that they got a second opinion — after all, it is really about doing the right thing for the patient. Your veterinarian should not make you feel guilty for asking. Good luck with your cat. I do hope he recovers quickly.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.