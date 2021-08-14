My first experience in Key West came because of winter vacations from teaching high school English in Chicago. The Key West landscape in the winter is significantly different than the landscape in the spring or summer. When I moved to Key West, I was frequently amazed by the later ramifications of flowering or seeding.
Much to my surprise, in spring, the Jamaica caper burst into very fragrant blossoms that turned into long, wavy, bright-orange seedpods. When they popped open, each of these 4-inch seed pods contained a row of squishy, vibrant, red arils with a black seed in the center. White-crowned pigeons and doves flocked to the succulent menu, devouring the interior seeds. They also like poisonwood, a tree that is often destroyed in local landscapes because its bark causes allergic reactions in humans. Hunting, pesticide use and, worst of all, collision with man-made objects are dangers birds face.
I found a shrub full or curly-cued orange pods. These were surrounded by lush green oval leaves whose shiny coats ended in an indenture that looked like someone had given them a kiss, leaving a tiny blessing at the lower curved edge of each leaf. The sun-kissed leaves created a shady haven for the birds.
John James Audubon painted these 14-inch pigeons while he was in Key West when they were even more numerous. He also shot them before he staged the corpse for his painting. Now they are not endangered but being carefully watched by scientists and are classified as near threatened. They are a very skittish bird and often simply abandon a nest if it is disturbed. Nesting on the outer islands is a safe alternative to the more well trafficked Keys.
Memories of the extinct passenger pigeon keep this bird at the forefront of environmental concerns. Hunting is still allowed in many of the islands. They nest in the outer islands of the Keys and fly long distances to provide food for their young. The islands provide them with protection from raccoons and other predators. They like the isolation. They were named by Carl Linnaeus in 1758. Now they are found in the United States only in the Keys and the tip of Florida. Often, they winter in islands further south. They need two different habitats: One for nesting and one for breeding.
Interestingly, Jamaica caper seed pods occur primarily on the outer edges of the shrub — maybe because the flowers preferred sunny spaces or to attract birds that might carry the seeds to new places, providing for the spread of the plant. When the tree is finished seeding, it looks like a decorated Christmas tree with its orange seed pods against the dark green of the leaves. Pigeons still alight in its branches, although the arils are all gone and only the empty curly pods remain. After seeing the first white-crowned pigeon yesterday, I returned this afternoon and waited for another to arrive, and although there were no seeds left for food, the bird seemed perfectly happy to use the shrub for simply resting.
Observation always gifts the careful viewer with new surprises.
