Dear Dr. Doug,
Thank you for your informative column about the dangers to pets here in paradise. But you didn’t mention anything about jellyfish. I noticed that the beach at Coco Plum was covered with these large, clear jellyfish. Are they a danger to my dog even when they are out of the water? Thank you for your column.
— Melissa
Dear Melissa,
Thank you for the kind words. I did not have enough space to include jellyfish in my column last week. So, I am glad you brought it up. Although most are harmless, there are some that can be problematic to our pets — both for dogs that like to swim and when the jellyfish wash up on the shores.
There are many, many different types of jellyfish. Of recent, the most commonly seen washing up on shore are the large moon jellies, belonging to the genus Aurelia. There are about 10 different species of moon jellies and it takes someone with a lot more knowledge about this subject than me to tell them apart.
There is as much variety in the toxins as there are species numbers. The large moon jellies are generally not considered to be deadly, but can deliver an uncomfortable sting. In rare instances, people have been known to have allergic, or anaphylactic, reactions. These untoward reactions to the sting can be life-threatening if not treated immediately.
The dangerous part of the jellyfish are the tentacles — the underneath parts. These long strands are covered with multiple stinging organs called nematocysts. When contacted these nematocysts trigger and release stinging toxins into the skin. This obviously occurs when they are free swimming (floating), but can also occur when they are beached, even if desiccating on the sand or drying seaweed.
It is possible that a dog could get stung by stepping on or biting a beached (or swimming) jellyfish. If a dog gets stung on the face or near its eyes, it should be seen by a veterinarian immediately. If the sting is on the feet or other body part, it may not be as critical. You need to get the tentacles off the pet if they are still attached. It is best if you wear gloves so that you don’t get accidentally stung while trying to remove the stingers.
Soak the area in vinegar (3-10% acetic acid) for at least 15-20 minutes. This will deactivate the toxins. Do not rub the area, apply ammonia, urine, alcohol or fresh water. These inappropriate treatments have the potential to cause the release of additional toxins. (Side note: treatment for man-o-war stings is very different from what is used for jellyfish stings — see below).
Merely removing the jellyfish tentacles will not remove the actual stinging cells. After large pieces of the jellyfish are removed, shaving cream may be applied to the area and a knife edge, safety razor or credit card may be used to scrape away any remaining nematocysts. This can be difficult if your dog is heavily furred.
Again, if the stings are around the mouth and face, your dog should be treated by a veterinarian. Otherwise, if after you have given the first aid, you notice panting, scratching, whining, swelling or difficulty breathing, your pet may be having a reaction to the toxin and should be taken immediately to the veterinarian for treatment.
Medications for treatment may include diphenhydramine, steroids, analgesics and, in some cases, antibiotics if the area looks to be infected.
In case your pet is stung by a man-o-war, you should try to remove any adhered tentacles if present. Always wear gloves or use a stick to prevent yourself from being stung. Rinse the affected area with saltwater — freshwater can make the stings more painful by releasing more venom. Follow up with the application of hot water (45 °C/113 °F) to the affected area, which will cut the pain of a sting by inactivating the toxins.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.