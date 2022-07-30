My neighbor Jim, an artist, and I were having a conversation about culture. He wanted to know what I thought was culture and how was it different from “a culture.” It made me think about towns that include cultural events and centers for cultural affairs as being artistic. A town with a community theater, art galleries and an art center for learning is aware of the arts and how important it is to the vibrancy of a community.
Most people in this country associate creativity with art and literature. However, different cultures view creativity in different ways. For example, in China they view creativity more in terms of the social influence of creative people, what they can contribute to society. Scandinavian countries view it as the way one copes with life’s challenges, while in Germany, creativity is seen more as the way a person solves problems. Everyone has it in them to be creative in some way or another, even if they don’t recognize it as such. Creativity is commonly characterized by an expression of a product, idea or action that is original and imaginative. What is produced can come in many forms. And while I have always made my living from creative endeavors, I am most impressed and awestruck by creative lifestyles of which there is an abundance in Key West.
“How do you come up with ideas to write about?” is a question I am often asked. Inspiration literally means “to breathe life into.” Inspiration is simply seeing something ordinary in a new light or from a different perspective. Key West is a good place for inspiration. It is a place that affords the time and space to clear your mind and be open to creative inspiration. Take in the natural beauty of the island. Walk along streets and lanes in town. The early houses and pocket gardens visible from the streets are a great source of inspiration. The summer months, often thought of as the “off-season” and supposedly quieter than the rest of the year, are a good time to contemplate and revisit the island as if seeing it for the first time.
Whatever you do, may it be recreating a meal you enjoyed at a restaurant, filling a garden planter just like the one you took a photograph of or making an arrangement from collected shells, it will be enormously satisfying. It doesn’t matter what you do, or how grand or small your project, just create!
My friend Jim is leaving the island after making his home here for many years. He’s a sculptor and, more recently, an artist working with watercolors and acrylics. He was the park ranger at Fort Zachary Taylor until he retired several years ago and is still recognized by visitors who used to go to the park on a regular basis. Jim was responsible for Art In The Park some years back and oversaw the creation of an installation of artists’ work. Eventually the exhibition grew to became Sculpture Key West and became an annual international exhibit. He says, “Sculptors are scavengers who recycle all sorts of material.” Through the experience and due to the success of this outdoor exhibition, Jim gained notoriety and was ultimately invited to join other sculptors overseas in exhibitions. He described what it was like being part of a creative culture elsewhere and the excitement of exchanging ideas with other artists. And even though they didn’t speak the same language verbally, the language of art connected them. Jim has always been part of a “culture” of creative people, and Key West has served him well.
But, now his time in Key West is ending and he’s moving back to his hometown to be near his extended family, where, hopefully, he will find his “culture” and inspiration for continuing his art and contributing to that community. Creative people tend to find others who form a creative community wherever they live. What is “a culture.” This was a subject Jim and I talked about over many daily conversations and several months last winter. He was experimenting with different ways to express his creative talents, no longer making large outdoor sculptures. I was working on my new book about Key West cottages and gardens. We discovered it’s good to have others to share thoughts about the creative process no matter how different the experiences. So during this “down” time in Key West, seek out your creative culture, even if it’s one other person, and see where it leads. This town will miss Jim and remember him for his contribution to this creative community. Each time an artist leaves, he/she may go somewhere else, but they leave behind the contributions that make up the fabric of Key West that very definitely adds to what has become a creative culture here.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.