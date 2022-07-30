My neighbor Jim, an artist, and I were having a conversation about culture. He wanted to know what I thought was culture and how was it different from “a culture.” It made me think about towns that include cultural events and centers for cultural affairs as being artistic. A town with a community theater, art galleries and an art center for learning is aware of the arts and how important it is to the vibrancy of a community.

Most people in this country associate creativity with art and literature. However, different cultures view creativity in different ways. For example, in China they view creativity more in terms of the social influence of creative people, what they can contribute to society. Scandinavian countries view it as the way one copes with life’s challenges, while in Germany, creativity is seen more as the way a person solves problems. Everyone has it in them to be creative in some way or another, even if they don’t recognize it as such. Creativity is commonly characterized by an expression of a product, idea or action that is original and imaginative. What is produced can come in many forms. And while I have always made my living from creative endeavors, I am most impressed and awestruck by creative lifestyles of which there is an abundance in Key West.