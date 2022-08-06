Sometimes I feel like a one-person marketing department for the Key West International Airport. I’m usually the one at happy hour not carping about long waits in baggage claim. I’m mostly unwelcome on social media when I don’t fall in line with the “reasons to hate the Key West airport expansion” discussions. (I’ve learned to scroll on by; easier than having my head handed to me.)

I like the Key West airport. Warts and all. I’ve liked it since the first time I landed, stepped foot on the tarmac and smelled that wicked blend of sea salt, sargassum, jet fuel, sweat and, depending on the wind direction, French fries. And, that outdoor, sandy, foul cigarette-and-beer smelling smokers’ beach with the white plastic chairs? Oh my stars and garters. Back in my smoking days, that was just heaven. A beach bar to welcome me home or send me back to the wilds of ‘Murica. I still hang out there for old times’ sake.