Key West’s looking pretty spiffy these days. Especially its residential neighborhoods. From Old Town to the far reaches of New Town, there’s new paint, spruced-up fences, cleaned-up front yards and enough semi-manicured landscaping for a tropical vibe but not enough to need a machete.

A walk or bike ride around town proves my point. Hardly a block goes by without a contractor’s sign hanging from the front gate or second floor balcony. There are hammers (well, those pressure nail guns, to be exact), cussing and bickering among the trades, and an unending stream of white panel vans and trucks hanging rights and lefts out of Strunk’s and Manley deBoer’s.