It’s been more than a decade and I can hear the former headline writers in my old newsroom groan as I type four words: Key words; big type.

That was shorthand for get the four or five most important words in the biggest type on the page. Hence, “Key West bans cruise ships,” and not “City OKs action on ships.” These days, what with Google searches, you’d better have your key words tightly integrated in the back end of your software or no one’s going to find your spiffy stuff or whatever it is you do with your website.