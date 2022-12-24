Between shuttling among a bazillion Key West Christmas outings and scurrying about to beat lines at UPS and the post office, I’ve kept an eye on the weekend weather.

Not promising if one’s not partial to wind, rain and chilly. Come Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we’re dropping to 55 with highs of maybe 65. In Key West that calls for freaking fleece, long pants, jackets, mittens and a hat. It might, for a few less hardy, require socks with the flip flops.