Look, I admit it: I live inside a bubble on a tropical island where pretty much everyone I hang out with is a like me. Nothing wrong with that until we start thinking that what “we” think is the only way to think.

A bunch of us wish it were 1975, when our memories tell us Key West was the real deal. I hear that one a lot and its variations ripple through the island’s social media and Key West conversations with a longing that can make us sound, well, like old people. I wasn’t here then; maybe it was all that.

Tags

Recommended for you