I can’t get Rob O’Neal’s picture of the cruise ship Norwegian Dawn out of my mind. Rob says in his Jan. 21 social media post that he shot the picture from about 3 miles away as he was heading back into town.

The 965-foot long ship, which docked at Pier B on Jan. 18, dwarfed the island. Honestly, had that shot not been taken by Rob, I’d assume it was Photoshopped. Key West’s on-again-mostly-off-again affair with cruise ships shifts between “they saved our economy in the wayback days” to “I’mma ready for a blockade.”