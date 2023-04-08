Key West Mayor Teri Johnston pops up rather frequently these days in my social media “on this date” memories. That’s because in April 2020, we were smack in the middle of early COVID-19 days and the mayor’s no-nonsense, here’s what we know and don’t know videos kept island folk reasonably sane.

Then-Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers did the same, posting regularly to social media from her front porch swing. Digital information kept us up to date.