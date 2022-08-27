At 12 minutes to six Tuesday morning, I lifted the backpack onto my shoulder, grabbed my cup of coffee and walked out the front door into the hot, humid, island dark. It’s half a dozen blocks and a five-minute walk to my assigned polling place, but I sure didn’t want to be late for my first time as an election day poll worker.

This was first-day-of-school excitement with a spoonful of trepidation tossed in. I’ve wanted to work the polls since I followed my mother into a voting booth a lifetime ago. I was in wide-eyed awe of those huge, awkward books with worn pages and faded signatures presided over with extraordinary efficiency by grandmapas (Go ahead, say it aloud. It’ll make sense once you hear it) who’d peer over their readers, alert falcons ready to swoop if one’s signature didn’t match.