James Bond was on to something when he ordered his martinis shaken. You might want to consider nixing on-the-rocks cocktails and going with shaken the next time you hitch up on a Key West bar stool, because at least one hyperlocal restaurant is adding a two-buck fee for ice. The fee apparently doesn’t apply yet to shaken mixed drinks.

Used to be your restaurant check had spaces for the food and beverage total, a tip line and a tax line. Now, assuming you read your bill, you’ll find such innovative line items as credit card service fee, a COVID-19 fee, a group fee and a mandatory service fee of, say, 20%. It’s like those bargain fare airlines that charged an on-board bathroom fee.