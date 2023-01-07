Two kinds of residents can ignore the disaster that is Florida wind and flood insurance coverage: The mega-rich for whom a $20,000 annual bill is budget dust and the feeling-lucky homeowners with no mortgages. (Although why anyone would play Key West insurance chicken with hurricanes and floods is beyond me.)

Wind insurance and lately flood insurance in Florida is a swamp of Everglades proportion. Monroe County residents pay more in premiums than we get back in claims — to the tune of about $805 million more over the past decade or so — and that includes hurricanes Wilma and Irma. We also pay the highest premiums in the state. And, no, we have not had the worst storm damage. Those honors are recently reserved for such as the panhandle (Michael) and the west coast (Ian).