The Cat 5s share a thousand square feet, half a dozen windows, two litter boxes (albeit they are huge), an automatic food bowl and a water dish. Territorial squabbling is inevitable. Shrieking like an Irish banshee when Michael, the actual Cat 5, stalks her is Cat 4’s (that would be Jersey) default response. What the neighbors think I haven’t asked.

That’s what happens when you cram cats into an unsuitably small space. I read somewhere that an indoor cat needs 18-20 square feet of space, but that’s just nuts as every cat owner knows — unless you’re thinking temporary shelter cage. (Probably written by a dog person.)