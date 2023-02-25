When I’m off-island and someone asks me where I’m from, I tell them Key West. When I’m home on the porch and someone asks, I say, “Where would you like me to be from because I probably lived there?”

I’m not a Key West local. I was born in West Virginia, traipsed through North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia on my way to New Jersey and Illinois. I don’t have a hometown; there’s no family homestead; we are scattered across the country. As my mom used to say every time we relocated: “Bloom where you’re planted.”