Fusty folks who’ve whined about Fantasy Fest slithering into public debauchery might be about to get some help from the State of Florida. Ditto those who’ve silently or otherwise sniffed self-righteously over minimally clothed visitors lining Duval Street during the Pride Week Parade. And we dare not forget those whose eyes roll big when the brain registers that the supremely lovely woman managing with aplomb those mile-high heels is not, indeed, a woman.

Despite an annual two-week ritual of angst and hand-wringing among some locals over nudity during Fantasy Fest, thus making it unsuitable for children (as if it ever were), Key West pretty much doesn’t get exercised over such things as drag queens, vibrator races and rainbow tutus on public employees. We were doing drag long before Mrs. Doubtfire. We’ve done Pride practically forever, if one counts backward to Tennessee Williams’ 1941 Key West visit.