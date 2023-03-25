I’m not alone in grinning when I read a weather forecast that calls for rain. Or when I get up to promisingly heavy cloudy skies. Dadgummit! It could rain today.

One needs only eyeballs to confirm it’s been darn dry the past three months. It’s dusty. Everything is covered with a grayish coat of coral. Run your fingers across any old leaf and you’ll see what I mean. Got dust allergies or a touch of asthma? Best dig out one of those old COVID masks and maybe some safety glasses. Otherwise, you’re gonna sneeze and itch and wonder why your eyes are scratchy and your lids are sticky.