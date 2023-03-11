No. Just no. It’s not time for the Key West sargassum 2023 update. I don’t write about Key West sargassum until June; heck, maybe not until August. So, one beautiful Saturday morning back in mid-February while out on sail, I pretended I didn’t see those patches of golden sargassum.

I mean that’s a summer thing, right? And, then last week I happily reassured a visitor planning to bring his kids to Key West in June for a few beach days that he could be reasonably certain early June’s shoreline and waters would be fine. Maybe some patches, but not piles.