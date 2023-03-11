No. Just no. It’s not time for the Key West sargassum 2023 update. I don’t write about Key West sargassum until June; heck, maybe not until August. So, one beautiful Saturday morning back in mid-February while out on sail, I pretended I didn’t see those patches of golden sargassum.
I mean that’s a summer thing, right? And, then last week I happily reassured a visitor planning to bring his kids to Key West in June for a few beach days that he could be reasonably certain early June’s shoreline and waters would be fine. Maybe some patches, but not piles.
And. Then. Came. Monday. Monday I drove around South Roosevelt toward the airport on my way up the Keys. Mary, Joseph and the Wee Donkey, the beach rake tractor was cleaning Smathers and the sargassum was an undulating carpet of gold and brown along the shoreline.
It was the same last week at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. The same up on Geiger Key along the channels. There’s not enough right now to overwhelm the beaches. The weather remains cool enough that the mid-summer stench of rotting sargassum is held at bay. The winter winds are changeable enough that a lot of sargassum gets pulled back out to sea and away from the beaches.
Make no mistake. Key West’s 2023 sargassum season will be longer than in the past and likely as bad as last summer’s.
Sargassum is a form of brown algae that floats on seawater and never attaches itself to the seafloor. Don’t confuse it with seagrass, those long, waving grassy patches that grow in the sand under water. Sargassum is not harmful to humans — unlike red tide and blue-green algae, both of which are out of control in other parts of Florida, but not in the Keys.
Decomposing sargassum releases an intense “the devil has arrived” sulfur smell. That’s hydrogen sulfide. It stinks, but doesn’t harm humans in outdoor settings. (Although, if you’re sensitive to strong smells or have significant respiratory problems, like asthma, you might want to wear a mask or limit your exposure until you see if the hydrogen sulfide bothers you. I’ve found that after a few minutes I don’t smell it anymore and it doesn’t trigger my asthma.)
If you walk or swim through sargassum it feels like you’re being tickled with soft brushes. If you think you’ve been stung, it’s because tiny animals and organisms that call sargassum home are peeved at your intrusion and they sting. Sargassum is critical to the ocean’s ecological systems. It’s a nursery for sea turtles and assorted fish and saltwater species.
Scientists and researchers are busily trying to come up with smart (and profitable) ways to use all this excess sargassum. Ranger Ed and I are getting ready to do our own science experiment this spring, using sargassum compost in our planting beds. The trial compost was developed by the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden. I’ll let you know how it goes.
Summer has always meant sargassum. What’s worrisome these days is the escalating quantity and the fact that the sargassum blooms are no longer limited mostly to the Sargasso Sea. Instead, the historic blooms are being supplemented by sargassum coming into the Caribbean Sea from the east coast of South America, likely fed by massive nutrient runoff from the destruction of the rainforests.
But the question you really want to ask is this one: What are the beaches and the water going to be like for summer vacation?
Smathers and Higgs will be sorta OK because the city and county clean them, sorta. Fort Zach will be decently OK because even though the state doesn’t clean it, the current tends to pull the worst out to sea and away from the beach. South Beach will be a mess unless the city and the private developer build the barricades proposed last year. Bahia Honda might be challenging because the state doesn’t clean the beaches and they are positioned perfectly to catch the sargassum.
And, yes, I’d still come to Key West because, let’s face it, no one really comes here for the beaches. Go to the sandbars instead.
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.