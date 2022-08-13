If you want a happy-face spin on the state of Key West sargassum 2022, you best look elsewhere because — wait for it — Mary, Joseph and the Wee Donkey, that black, decaying algae is piled up past my thighs, the off-beach waters are a gooey chocolate sludge and the smell, which can darn near knock you down at first whiff, permeates the island 10 blocks in from the shoreline.
Summer 2022 sargassum blew past previous records for June; July dropped a tad and August is pending, but the University of South Florida, which tracks sargassum, says there’s so much sargassum floating in the open waters right now that we can expect what they call “beaching” for at least a couple more months. In short, if anyone is telling you beaches in Key West, the Keys or on the east coast of Florida are “fine; just a normal summer” you ought ask them if they’ve been outside recently. Either they’re fibbing or the only Key West “beaches” they’ve seen recently are at the sand bars.
Ranger Ed and I did a quick walkabout of five Atlantic-facing Key West beaches on a rainy Tuesday morning this week. Here’s what we found:
• Smathers: The actual beach was OK. So, yeah, you could sit in a chair or dig a sand castle and be happy. As long as you didn’t want one of those postcard, seashore views or time in the water. The city does daily cleanup of Smathers’ sargassum, but the decaying piles are knee-height and spreading and the water is like sludge. And, of course, it stinks. But, as a reminder, after about 30 seconds, your brain turns off the smeller. Take a couple of deep breaths and, voila, no stink.
• Higgs: Monroe County does daily clean up, too, with the same results as at Smathers. Sprawling piles of decaying sargassum and nasty water. Ditto smell. See above for solution.
• Dog Beach: Actually pretty decent on Tuesday, which should make lunch at Louie’s next door a heckuva lot less, shall we say, sniffy? (I was at Louie’s for lunch a couple days earlier. There’s no way to sugar coat the smell. But, like I said, a couple of deep breaths and it was gone. The water wasn’t inviting, but the dogs won’t much care about that.
• Fort Zachary Taylor State Park: Tuesday, if you just had to do a beach day (and a lot of people did), Zach was the best choice. Strong currents from just the right wind direction had whisked all the sargassum from the near-shore waters back into the channel. The beaches were clean and the water almost so. It frequently works that way.
• South Beach: Dear Wee Donkey, South Beach is a disaster. Caught between a concrete pier with little water clearance and a seawall built decades ago, there’s absolutely no place for the sargassum to go and so it lodges between the two. The black, decaying sargassum is thigh level, the small sandy beach is covered, the water is a sludge so thick that you can scoop it with a spoon. I do words for a living and I can’t find any to tell you how jaw-dropping awful South Beach has become. I’d not make a reservation at the hotels that claim South Beach as their “private” space, nor would I take friends to the adjacent restaurants. Between the sargassum and the devolution of the once-vaunted public-private pocket park, South Beach is an embarrassment to Key West and should be a wake-up call to Michael Halpern, who promised to be a good steward of those public spaces.
Look, sargassum in the summer is normal, as any long-timer will tell you. Heck, even Christopher Columbus wrote about seeing it floating in the eastern Atlantic’s Sargasso Sea (hence, the name). We need sargassum. The floating, golden-brown carpets of sea algae are safe nurseries for fish and turtles. But, what we have now is not the Sargasso Sea variety with which we are familiar. Since 2011, the sargassum piling up on Caribbean beaches has come from a massive algae bloom off Brazil’s east coast. Every seaside beach in the Caribbean, western Mexico and into the Gulf of Mexico is swearing at this “new” sargassum — and helpless to do anything about it. Even if taxpayers were to agree to fund massive, multi-times-per-day clean ups that trucked away sargassum on the sand, we’d not make a dent in what’s waiting to wash ashore.
These outsized algae blooms, a product of climate change and disastrous environmental disregard, will kill our summer beach time. Locals already know to forego our beaches most summer days. One of these days, our visitors will, too.
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.