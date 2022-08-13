If you want a happy-face spin on the state of Key West sargassum 2022, you best look elsewhere because — wait for it — Mary, Joseph and the Wee Donkey, that black, decaying algae is piled up past my thighs, the off-beach waters are a gooey chocolate sludge and the smell, which can darn near knock you down at first whiff, permeates the island 10 blocks in from the shoreline.

Summer 2022 sargassum blew past previous records for June; July dropped a tad and August is pending, but the University of South Florida, which tracks sargassum, says there’s so much sargassum floating in the open waters right now that we can expect what they call “beaching” for at least a couple more months. In short, if anyone is telling you beaches in Key West, the Keys or on the east coast of Florida are “fine; just a normal summer” you ought ask them if they’ve been outside recently. Either they’re fibbing or the only Key West “beaches” they’ve seen recently are at the sand bars.