Back before COVID upended the rhythm of our island and turned every month into off-the-charts occupancy rates, I counted the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas as the best of the year.

From the day after Thanksgiving to the last twinkling light on Christmas Day, the island slowly stretched itself getting ready for the return of Key West snowbirds and the onslaught of happy visitors the day after Christmas. The weather “broke” a bit and the island enjoyed its hometown holiday parades, Christmas lights and parties before heading into the work of high season. Snowbirds began an unhurried return to the island, a few early on and then hundreds more as Dec. 25 neared.