Second of two.
Historically, the Key West tree canopy boasted little in the way of shade trees. We are an inhospitable, oolite limestone island in the middle of salt water. What green things we had were more scraggly than soaring, the results of birds and other creatures using the island as a bathroom while stopping over on ways elsewhere.
Then came the 1920s and 1930s, when garden clubs and botanical societies held tree giveaways and encouraged folks to bring back seedlings from their travels.
That’s how we ended up with so many mahoganies, royal poincianas and other canopy trees. They didn’t spring up magically; we planted them. Sadly, most often, not in the right place. Then we built houses and pools and streets right on top of their roots. We assumed they’d live forever.
Today, the Key West tree canopy faces two life-threatening challenges: (1) The trees planted 75-100 years ago are struggling; and (2) Florida’s determination to strip municipalities of their home rule powers.
So what can we do? First some context:
On June 26, 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis gutted Florida tree commission regulations when he signed HB 1159. That law prohibits municipalities from requiring “notice, application, approval, permit, fee or mitigation for the pruning, trimming or removal of a tree on residential property if the property owner obtains documentation from an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture or a Florida-licensed landscape architect that the tree presents a danger to persons or property.” The law prohibits municipalities from requiring homeowners to replant if they remove a “danger” tree.
Over the past two years, Florida tree commissions have sought ways to protect their canopies inside that stringent law. The Florida Legislature did not, however, make clear what it meant when it used the phrase “tree presents a danger to persons or property.”
So, during its 2022 regular session, the Legislature amended the 2019 law to replace “danger” with “unacceptable risk.” It said a tree poses an unacceptable risk “if removal is the only means of practically mitigating its risk below moderate as determined by the tree risk assessment procedures outlined in (ISA) Best Management Practices — Tree Risk Assessment, Second Edition (2017).” That complicated wording means some very specific things.
On July 1, when the amended law is in place, municipalities can use it to claw back some local control over tree removal. The amendment can become the first of three ways we can strengthen the Key West tree canopy:
1. File ethics violations with the ISA. Florida’s law now requires an ISA tree risk assessment, which now includes a detailed, on-site review by ISA-certified tree experts. Signing a deliberately inaccurate assessment is an ISA ethics violation. ISA will investigate and can pull the certification. Key West (and I’ll leave it generic) knows which certified tree experts in town are signing off on trees as a “danger” when, in fact, they are not. It’s time to remove the unethical; they are a danger to the canopy.
2. Approve removal permit requests and require replacement — on property whenever possible. The amended law, like its predecessor, forbids municipalities from requiring replacements for trees taken down under the law. But, if a homeowner can’t get a certified tree expert to certify that a protected tree is an “unacceptable risk,” then said homeowner needs a permit from the tree commission. If the tree commission says “no,” and if there’s an unethical tree expert or some fly-by-night dude with a chainsaw, that tree is coming down. No replacement. If the tree commission grants the permit, it can (and does) require replacement. You might not like that “gun-to-our-head” stuff, but I far prefer to get a tree replaced than to have it chopped down over night.
3. Declare a ceasefire on blaming the city. The state’s preemption appetite is the enemy. Let’s direct our frustrations where they belong. Join other groups in other Florida municipalities to advocate for our canopy. Plant the right tree in the right place — and take care of it. Too many of us love the planting, but forgo the costly and ceaseless maintenance. Encourage the city to increase the public works budget to allow for better care of trees planted on public property, like the cemetery.
And, perhaps most of all, we can stop using the word “protect.” Instead, let’s strengthen the canopy with a staggered-schedule, multi-species replanting of the right trees in the right places. I’d rather see today’s failing poinciana cut down and replaced with a strong, healthy youngster who stands a chance of blooming for 50 years to come.
Linda Grist Cunningham is editor of Key West Island News and owner of KeyWestWatch Media.