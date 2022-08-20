If you’re on a mission, and most of us are, when you make the turn off the Overseas Highway onto College Road on Stock Island, you’re going to breeze right past the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden.

Who can blame us? We’re headed to the SPCA animal shelter, Gerald Adams Elementary School, the Monroe County Jail, The College of the Florida Keys, the hospital, the golf course, heck, even the city’s transportation center and KOTS, the overnight people shelter. Headed pretty much anywhere except the internationally recognized tropical forest and botanical garden. It’s there, of course; just hard to see if one’s not paying attention. A smidgen over 15 acres (15.2) of complex tropical ecosystems, wetlands, three fresh-water ponds and a haven for migrating birds and butterflies are jostled on either side by the golf course and Key West’s new workforce/affordable housing project.