By the time last Friday that I got around to watching Thursday’s three-plus-hour community workshop on Key West vacation rentals, I knew these things for sure: No one set fire to city hall. The EMTs didn’t show up and no one was arrested. From all accounts, the vacation rental workshop was a most civilized affair.

There were a hundred or so locals, mostly connected to Key West real estate in some fashion (think homeowners, landlords, real estate agents, property managers, financial types and a flock of second-home owners who zoomed in (pun intended), taking turns speaking, nary a raised voice, much less a fist, making points and nodding or shaking heads politely depending on points being made.