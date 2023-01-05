“Running ruins your knees.” It’s a statement therapists have been repeating for more than 30 years. The reality is quite different from what we’ve been led to believe. Let’s start with a quick anatomy lesson.

Knee pain - strategies for pain relief

Trainer Martina Bevis reduces knee pain with a brisk walk.

Cartilage is a firm, flexible type of connective tissue that cushions the bones of the knee and other joints. Cartilage doesn’t have any nerves or a blood supply. So if you run a lot and repeatedly stress the cartilage, doctors believed it simply broke down.