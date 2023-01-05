“Running ruins your knees.” It’s a statement therapists have been repeating for more than 30 years. The reality is quite different from what we’ve been led to believe. Let’s start with a quick anatomy lesson.
Cartilage is a firm, flexible type of connective tissue that cushions the bones of the knee and other joints. Cartilage doesn’t have any nerves or a blood supply. So if you run a lot and repeatedly stress the cartilage, doctors believed it simply broke down.
But that’s not what clinical studies found. Researchers went through 43 MRI studies to determine what effect running had on cartilage. They discovered that running caused a “small and moderate decrease” in knee cartilage volume, but the effect was short-lived. “Repeated running exposure did not cause changes to foot and ankle cartilage thickness or composition.”
It turns out that walking and running are precisely the actions required for cartilage to heal. When you take a step, your joints compress and squeeze the cartilage like a sponge. That pushes waste product out and draws in nutrient and oxygen-rich fluid. When someone abruptly stops running or walking, they may be making things worse because now the cartilage will no longer be squeezed. That prevents waste products from being pushed out, and it’s no longer drawing in nutrients to heal.
A study published in June of 2022 highlights the advantages walking gives. 1,212 people participated in the study, and researchers found that “New frequent knee pain ... was less common in those who walked.” Researchers concluded that “Walking for exercise should be encouraged for people with knee osteoarthritis.”
If you’re considering a surgical procedure called arthroscopy, think again. When an expert panel reviewed what happened after arthroscopic procedures, they concluded, “We make a strong recommendation against the use of arthroscopy in nearly all patients with degenerative knee disease, based on linked systematic reviews; further research is unlikely to alter this recommendation.”
Here’s where a lack of regulation causes problems. This may surprise many people, but no state or federal agency regulates surgical procedures.
When you take prescription medicine, numerous tests, drug trials and safety protocols are put in place to ensure that the prescription will help more than harm. No such system exists for surgical procedures. You’re at the mercy of your doctor and their experiences.
The results were shocking when clinical trials were conducted to see if meniscus surgery was beneficial. Surgery offered little relief for the majority of patients. Yes, patients reported less pain after surgery, but less pain was reported no matter what treatment was involved, even fake surgery.
Researchers said knee arthroscopies are “A highly questionable practice without supporting evidence of even moderate quality.” Regular exercise was seen as significantly more beneficial, less costly and with far fewer risks of side effects.
Our bodies have limits. Doing too much of anything can cause repetitive stress injuries or overload your body’s ability to heal. If knee pain continues for more than an hour after exercise, that’s a sign you’ve done too much. Consider fewer long-duration runs and try more short, high-intensity intervals.
If you’re overweight, dropping a few pounds can help a lot. Extra weight constantly squeezes the cartilage, preventing it from expanding and drawing in the nutrients necessary to heal.
You also need to strengthen the muscles around the knee. Numerous variations of squats and lunges can be done with and without weights.
Don’t ice the problem area. Soft tissue injuries must go through three stages of healing; inflammation, repair and remodeling. If you don’t experience the first, you can’t get to the second or third. Since icing a soft tissue injury reduces inflammation, you’re slowing down how fast you can heal.
Finally, say “no” to anti-inflammatory drugs. Inflammation is part of the healing process, so you’re delaying recovery if you take medication to reduce inflammation. Nursing organizations now recommend acetaminophen for mild to moderate pain relief rather than anti-inflammatories.
Check with your doctor before beginning any diet or exercise program.