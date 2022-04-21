What you eat every day can dramatically change your physical appearance. However, when you eat something can also make a difference.
For years the “accepted wisdom” was that after you finish a workout, there’s a one- to two-hour window that’s critical for you to refuel — a mixture of carbs to replenish your depleted glycogen and protein to rebuild torn muscles. Eat the right things at the right time, and you’ll maximize muscle growth and gains.
It’s not that simple, and it’s taken more than 20 years and several studies to figure it out.
In 2001, a study was published in the American Journal of Physiology, Endocrinology and Metabolism. Researchers gave their subjects a supplement with 10 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbohydrates and 3 grams of fat. It was given either early (immediately after a workout) or late (three hours later.)
The people given a supplement immediately after exercise saw “Leg glucose uptake and whole-body glucose utilization ... stimulated 300%” versus only 44% for the late group. After a workout, the conclusion was that there’s a critical window that you need to eat protein and carbs for maximum muscle growth.
That study and many others used small groups of younger men in relatively good shape. They were also focused on differences between taking in protein immediately after a workout or waiting one to three hours. Something surprising happened when researchers expanded their testing window.
In one experiment, whey protein was given to one group of men just before a workout. The same amount of whey protein was given to a different group of men immediately after a workout. This experiment was conducted over eight weeks. Then researchers measured to see if there was a difference in the body composition or strength between the two groups of men.
There were no differences between the two groups. The timing wasn’t important, as long as your “daily protein intake was adequate.” You can theoretically eat anytime within a five- to six-hour window before or after the workout.
There’s just one small problem with eating before a workout. If you overeat or do it too close to when you start, it can trigger nausea. The more intense your workout, the greater your chances of feeling sick. You can minimize your chances of nausea if you wait at least one to two hours after a meal before you work out.
There’s one more issue. As we age, the amount of protein we eat is especially critical. Two studies show surprising differences in the amounts needed for younger versus older people. Researchers concluded that younger people need less.
The first study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in January 2009. Six healthy young men went to a lab on five separate occasions. They performed an “intense bout of leg-based resistance exercise. After exercise, participants consumed, in a randomized order, drinks containing 0, 5, 10, 20, or 40 g whole egg protein.”
One of the things researchers were measuring was protein synthesis. At the end of the study, 20 grams of protein after the workout was enough to “maximally stimulate muscle protein synthesis.”
In 2012, the British Journal of Nutrition published a study that looked at many of the same things, but they did it with 37 men who were all around the age of 71. Using the same type of test, the men “completed a bout of unilateral leg-based resistance exercise before ingesting 0, 10, 20 or 40 g of whey protein isolate.” Afterward, muscle biopsies were performed.
Researchers found if you’re at rest, 20 grams of protein is sufficient to “increase myofibrillar muscle protein synthesis above fasting rates.” But taking in 40 grams of protein increased muscle protein synthesis “to a greater extent.”
So if you’re younger, taking in 20 grams of protein after a workout may be enough, but if you’re older, you may need up to 40 grams of protein, before or after a workout for optimum muscle protein synthesis.
It’s unlikely you’ll be eating a meal with 40 grams of protein in it before your workout. So supplementing that with a post-exercise shake can help bring you to your daily required amount.
Check with your doctor before beginning any diet or exercise program. For a free consultation with a WeBeFit trainer, call 305-296-3434. Read articles online at http://www.webefit.com and get updates by following us on Facebook