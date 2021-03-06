The other day I received an email from a new Key West homeowner, who asked, “How can I create a Key West-style home?” Key West style isn’t something you order up like a deli sandwich. It evolves as a personal style born out of living in your island home. It encompasses a lifestyle that is organic because it is integrated with the island itself; the natural beauty, the architecture, the colors, the lighting and how you want to live here.
Any home is more interesting when it evolves. In time, the personality of the family will be integrated into the décor. Their home will be a reflection of how they live here and actually be more interesting than if it was decorated before moving in. Key West has always been a community of diversity and this has been evident in the way islanders decorate their homes.
I understand a desire to have your new home “done” instantly so you can get on with the business of living here. But the island is an inspiration for personal interpretation. It takes time to braid together the past and present of Key West to get a home to look and feel “right.” No one these days wants a home that doesn’t yield to modern comforts. However, buying generic furnishings is not the point of Key West style. It takes some thought and even experimentation to create a stylish carefree “kick your shoes off” feeling. And if you’ve been living here for many years, you might want to look at your home with new eyes for a new take on how your home reflects your current lifestyle.
Take a deep breath and discover YOUR Key West style. Live in your home for a while and see what happens. Each time you buy something it takes up space and needs time to settle in before you move on to another purchase. Get your basic furniture in place for comfort and then let the rest unfold. Serendipity can be a great experience. Living here is inspirational. Let the natural beauty of the place inspire your sense of interior design. There’s room for exploration and experimentation. A Key West home offers a chance for self-reinvention and social experimentation. It can be an opportunity for a new pattern of living. Last year, for example, I switched my dining and living rooms because I wanted a more casual way to entertain during COVID-19 when I only had four for dinner. With a big coffee table between two sofas, this room, which opens to the kitchen, offered the opportunity to serve casual meals rather than sitting around a formal dining table. I will use the dining table when I can go back to having more people or when I’m serving a messy meal that isn’t easy to eat from the sofas.
So, if you’re starting from scratch, or you want to infuse your home with a bit of island style, what should you consider? Good quality, well-designed, functional, handmade home furnishings will never go out of style. Even at a time when modern techniques and taste in home furnishings change with each new influx of homeowners, the classic design elements of island style have survived and will always exude the qualities that came from earlier generations of homeowners. The following will define some of the classic elements of Key West living at its best. Incorporate any of these ideas with your own interior interpretation. A little bit of island artifacts can relax even a contemporary design scheme.
1) Pastel or white interior paint along with plain wooden floors is the perfect backdrop for bright-colored accessories like pillows, artwork, live plants, artifacts, scatter rugs. One brightly painted wall can be exciting if you don’t want to commit to an entire bright yellow room.
2) One piece of weathered or painted wood furniture in any room.
3) Comfortable, slouchy white slipcovered furniture with an array of pillows in island themed prints such as those designed by Dawn Wilkins. Her nature-based prints are pure Key West style as is her framed artwork that can be seen at the Art at 830 gallery on Caroline Street.
4) Natural fiber rugs such as sisal over painted or stained wooden floors.
5) Objects of art such as pottery, earthenware, woven baskets, a display of shells, local artwork, sculpture carefully arranged on built-in bookshelves or on a table.
6) Orchids as house plants such as a grouping in an interesting handmade bowl or large clam shell.
7) Seashells along a window ledge, brightly colored beach towels rolled up in floor baskets.
8) Books of the island piled everywhere as a design element.
9) Key West style is all about casual living. Leave room for something unplanned, unexpected, maybe quirky.
10) A Key West home should have the element of surprise. Nothing should look too planned.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.