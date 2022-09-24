“You can’t hide your lyin’ eyes and your smile is a thin disguise …” – Lyin’ Eyes, The Eagles

The media called the disaster Triple Ten since it took place on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. A high-rise building in Chicago was bombed, 513 people died and scores of others inside were injured, destroying many families. Catherine McKenzie’s “The Good Liar” surrounds the lives of three women with intimate ties to that explosion and the personal tragedy that befell them. The timeframe is the first anniversary of the catastrophe.