Every time I see the “I’ve got junk” commercial on television I get annoyed. I can’t imagine anyone pointing at a room and saying, “take it all.” It’s the sorting out and deciding what you can get rid of that’s a problem. But, as we ease into summer it’s a good time to declutter and lighten up.
A couple of years ago I wrote a book called, “Upscale Downsizing.” It was about how to selectively choose what you love and make it work in a smaller home. It’s hard to get rid of something you once coveted. I had an uncle with the unfortunate nickname of “Bunny.” You can imagine the gifts he’d gotten over the years and ultimately left to his relatives to deal with.
The other day I was visiting a friend, Marlene, who lives in La Brisa. Her apartment is modern and sleek. There is nothing extra or jarring in her space. But she considers herself a hoarder. “Every drawer and all my closets are jammed with things I never wear, use or want, but I can’t get rid of them,” she said. “Just fill a garbage bag and take it to the Salvation Army,” I suggested. She said, “You don’t understand. I am incapable of taking the stuff out of the drawers, deciding what to throw away, putting it into a bag and actually dropping it off.” She is not an exception. Most people think “out of sight, out of mind” until they need more storage space for the new stuff they acquire.
Space is a personal thing. How much space makes you comfortable? Too little or too much becomes an annoyance. Our lifestyles change and this is why a home needs to be altered occasionally to accommodate these changes.
One woman lamented the dilemma of getting rid of an atlas and a set of encyclopedias even though they are relics with outdated information. And, does anyone consult a dictionary anymore? I have several and in different languages and can’t throw them away even though I could use the shelf space. Photo albums, yearbooks and scrapbooks present the question of what is important to keep for nostalgia’s sake and what should no longer be taking up storage space. With the internet and information being updated in a nanosecond, reference books are as passé as filing cabinets filled with old bills and tax returns.
My husband was a photographer. I have boxes and filing cabinets filled with thousands of slides. Friends have suggested going through them and selecting those I want to have digitized. It’s the going through them part that I can’t face. It means looking at every single one and making decisions. It would be a commitment to relive 40 years and pictures from more than 50 books we did together, and I’m too lazy. “Just do it!” advises my photographer friend, Terry Pommett, who took the pictures for our book, “Key West, A Tropical Lifestyle.” “I did,” he said, “and I never looked back with regret.” I guess throwing them away isn’t much different than having them stored in my basement.
A while ago I read a similar question for Dear Abby. Her advise with the encyclopedias was to donate them to a local library that has classes in English as a second language. A reader learning English can learn about any subject or place making the language learning process that much richer. I tried to give Jon’s collection of design books to our library and they were rejected. Even our hospital thrift shop has become very selective when accepting books.
As for photo albums, it is hard to throw away images of relatives, even the black-and-white and faded ones with curled edges and yellowing, brittle tape holding down the corners. Remember corner tabs? “Go through the photos and remove the ones you want to keep,” I read somewhere. The adviser went on to say, “ Put them into a small box or drawer to look through from time to time. Then throw out the rest, album and all. Don’t make this a monumental project. It is not an activity for procrastinators. Be ruthless.”
I tried this and put the photos that made the cut into a small drawer. My grandkids love dumping them on the floor to sort through. Now that we have photos stored in our phones, we still have clutter. For some of us, deleting photos is as debilitating as filling a garbage bag with old clothes is to my friend. But when you get right down to it, do you really need 20 photos of your child in a tutu? Or your dog who died five years ago and has been replaced with the new love of your life? Deleting photos is an exercise in learning how to edit all the superfluous things we collect. Just pressing that garbage icon can be so liberating. Now go through each room with an editor’s eye. Take one drawer at a time and press “delete.” Oh, if only it were that easy!
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.