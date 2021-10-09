Hurricane Ida recently flooded the basements and subways of New York City. Why wasn’t the water handled by the usual sewage systems? In our ecological arrogance, we assumed that we could just fill in swamps and divert rivers and streams. This allowed us to build expensive and profitable high-rise buildings with “views of the water.”
Before we empathize with New York, we need to tend to our own neighborhood’s sins. Oceanside on Atlantic Boulevard where the storms regularly denude the beaches of imported sand stand houses and apartment buildings with spectacular views, all built on swamp land. Water gets its way. Take a walk down the nature path next to the 1800 building. The marshy land is a mangrove swamp. What will the next hurricane do to the rest of the filled-in swamp next door? Will we surfer the fate of New York? Will water win?
I am not worried about the landscape. The native plants will lose all their foliage, but the roots, where the real life of the plant resides, will rebound and greenery will re-sprout within weeks. To kill a tree, it must be ripped from the ground by its roots. Even then, all of its roots must be exposed for it to fail. The strength of a tree is not in the circumference of its trunk or the breadth of its branches, but in the width and depth of its roots.
Beachside land is obvious, but like New York, downtown Key West was also once a swamp and has been filled in to support buildings. What will happen to the older wooden buildings downtown during the floods that come with hurricanes?
Floods frequently occur on First Street and Bertha Street. Engineers have been working on re-routing the sewers on the street all summer and fall. This low-lying islet, 16 feet above sea level at its apogee, may succumb to the fate of New York as we have made similar ecological choices. What will water, wind and time do?
I am from Chicago, a city named in the Algonquin Indian language after the wild onions that grew there. Wild onions grow in swamps. The Chicago city building code requires that every foundation be constructed atop 2 feet of gravel. The gravel remains stationary and drains off any excessive water build-up in order to keep Chicago’s subways and basements from flooding. If the builder cheats on the depth of the gravel the owner can expect flooding. By the time that happens, the house may have been sold several times and the builder may be dead.
Caution would require a sump pump in the basement. When the basement floods, the sump pump no longer works. There is no power and the basement floods.
I know that the foundations of the 1800 Atlantic building are deeply embedded in coral bedrock, so the building may survive, perched above the marauding sea. Or maybe not.
In this time of ecological crisis my two favorite sayings are ”I don’t know” and “We’ll see.” I am enthralled by life’s temporary nature. That is, of course, unless you consider the bacteria, fungus and algae. They will survive.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.