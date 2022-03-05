Since the beginning of the year I’ve had the privilege of being in many homes around town. None are for sale. They are owned by people who saw something in this community that spoke to them. Some of the homeowners have been here for a lifetime, some are newly arrived, some are from other countries, and many are from every state in the union. The variety of homeowners on this island is as varied as it has always been, coming here from all walks of life and contributing to the island image of being an offbeat place. Key West is the perfect vacation place for many, and the final destination for others.
While working on my new book project, “Key West Cottages & Gardens,” to be published next winter, I’ve not only found incredibly exciting homes, but homeowners who have committed to being part of this community. And their homes reflect a sense of style, good taste and the means to create a place that is stylish, infused with local paintings and crafts, and reflects a tropical lifestyle. Some incorporate the newest gadgets, creative furnishings and exciting approaches to designing their indoor spaces and their surrounding gardens. Others reflect a desire to preserve the past. Owning a home in Key West is a privilege and the homes that I’ve included in my book are wonderful examples of the breadth of creativity found here, in case you were worried it was disappearing.
Gentrification, in many desirable places, often manifests itself by whitewashing the things inherent to a building’s history and location. An example in Key West, the early houses were made with Dade County pine walls. When respected and left untouched, a pine wall is a source of pride often pointed out by the homeowner to visitors new to the island. With the restrictions of land size, the small cottages are limited to what can be done within the original footprint. This is an interesting challenge. With limitations come creative solutions, or a way to embrace rather than disguise space. A place should dictate how it can best be designed to respect its original intent while incorporating modern amenities for the lifestyle and aesthetic of its owner or owners.
In every home we photographed, highlighting aspects of importance, such as high ceilings, molding details, wooden floors and the incorporation of indoor/outdoor living, the homeowners have demonstrated original approaches to restoration, renovation, decoration and alteration. For the most part, the homes offer some of the best examples of living large in small spaces.
I’ve produced more than 40 coffee table-style books and the process is always exciting. What could be better than being paid to be a house voyeur? As a journalist I love nothing more than interviewing people about their homes, why they did what they did, what they love most about their houses and their community. Pride of home is exciting to reveal. I was quite overwhelmed with the generosity of homeowners, most unknown to me before, who enthusiastically opened their homes to our invasion. Hopefully we have been respectful of the opportunity.
The homes I chose are owned by artists, architects, product designers, an interior designer, real estate agents, businesspeople, innkeepers, a gallery owner, singles, longtime mates, writers and retirees. Most are civic minded and involved with community and cultural affairs. Many volunteer their time for worthy causes and activities of interest.
The focus is an intimate peek beyond the front door of a variety of cottages. As the community is changing so are the interiors of many of the old homes. With understanding and respect, their history is not being destroyed. For the most part the changes seem to be an exciting redefinition of the current Key West style that seamlessly melds the old with the new. One house is filled with authentic Key West memorabilia, another incorporated salvaged shutters from a famous author’s home. A year-round homeowner furnished her home with artifacts from years of travel. One couple, product designers, joined two small cottages and modernized the interior with an exquisite approach to minimalism. Every detail in the house is a work of art and ingenuity with a total respect to material, function and design. A single man lives in three rooms meticulously planned to showcase his collections of retro items. It is charming and authentic and a true nod to old Key West with a whole lot of attitude.
The use of minimal space for maximum impact is inspiring. I chose the homes for their variety of interior designs with amazing use of furnishings, colors, materials, accessories and artwork. Interior decorator Michael Pelkey is styling the rooms, enlivening them with incredible arrangements of fruits and vegetable, flowers and interesting additions to bring out the best in the architecture and design of each home.
These houses represent a microcosm of homes that make up the current community of Key West and homeowners who are contributing to the future of the island.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.