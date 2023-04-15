Key West Cottages book

Leslie Linsley’s ‘Key West Cottages & Gardens’ (Pineapple Press) will be released nationwide on May 1.

As a newspaper columnist, I write a lot about gentrification, especially in resort communities or historic places. Growth is inevitable in desirable locations and, since my last book about Key West was in 2007, I thought it was time for a book to illustrate the changes that are happening to the houses and their impact on the community of Key West now. I love interviewing people about their homes, why they did what they did, what they love most about their houses and their community. Pride of home is exciting to reveal.

For several months last year, while working on my soon-to-be released book, “Key West Cottages & Gardens” (Pineapple Press), I had the privilege of being invited into many homes around town. Most of the houses in the book are in Old Town and under 1,000 square feet. They are owned by people who, at different times in their lives, saw and felt something in this community that made them want to belong here. Some of the homeowners have been here for a lifetime, some are newly arrived, some are from other countries and many from every state in the Union. The variety of homeowners on this island is as varied as it has always been, coming from all walks of life and contributing to the fabric of the island and its image of being an offbeat, laid back, interesting place. Key West is the perfect vacation place for many, and the final destination for others.