As a newspaper columnist, I write a lot about gentrification, especially in resort communities or historic places. Growth is inevitable in desirable locations and, since my last book about Key West was in 2007, I thought it was time for a book to illustrate the changes that are happening to the houses and their impact on the community of Key West now. I love interviewing people about their homes, why they did what they did, what they love most about their houses and their community. Pride of home is exciting to reveal.
For several months last year, while working on my soon-to-be released book, “Key West Cottages & Gardens” (Pineapple Press), I had the privilege of being invited into many homes around town. Most of the houses in the book are in Old Town and under 1,000 square feet. They are owned by people who, at different times in their lives, saw and felt something in this community that made them want to belong here. Some of the homeowners have been here for a lifetime, some are newly arrived, some are from other countries and many from every state in the Union. The variety of homeowners on this island is as varied as it has always been, coming from all walks of life and contributing to the fabric of the island and its image of being an offbeat, laid back, interesting place. Key West is the perfect vacation place for many, and the final destination for others.
I’m often asked about what changes I see in Key West each time I return and what effects they are having on the quality of life for the residents. As the community is changing, with more people buying second homes here, and gentrification on steroids, not just here, but in every desirable place, so are the interiors of many of the old houses. For the most part, the historic references, such as exposed Dade County pine and Cuban tiled floors, are not being destroyed. Changes seem to be an exciting redefinition of the prevailing Key West style that seamlessly melds the old with the new. My small sampling of 22 houses, with interviews from the homeowners about what they did and how their homes reflect their lifestyles, shows how, with awareness, good taste and the means to do things right, uses of new materials can redefine these houses for modern living in interesting, often exciting and creative ways.
But what is obvious is that Key West is ruled by tolerance, kindness, devotion to community and a respect for idiosyncrasy. A quirkiness prevails. The residents are independent, offbeat and have been drawn to this lifestyle, unlike anywhere else in Florida. Add in the constant good weather and what could be a better place to be?
While working on this book, I’ve not only found incredibly interesting homes, but also homeowners who are committed to being part of this community. And their homes reflect a sense of style and good taste, infused with local paintings and crafts, collections from world travels and salvaged materials from historic buildings. In every home we photographed, highlighting aspects of importance, such as high ceilings, molding details, original wood and the incorporation of indoor/outdoor living, the homeowners have demonstrated original and responsible approaches to restoration, renovation, decoration and repurposing.
For the most part, the homes offer some of the best examples of living large in small spaces. The interest often comes from unexpected pairings of seemingly unrelated objects or material. It was reassuring to find that Key West has not lost its offbeat and confident attitude. Key West style is simply being redefined for how we live now and what is possible. These houses represent a microcosm of homes that make up the current community of homeowners who are contributing to the future of the island.
It is always a privilege to be invited into people’s homes and I feel especially lucky to make a living as a “house voyeur.” It was my intent to show an intimate peek into these selected homes that all offer creative solutions for furnishing a home and creating gardens to inspire others regardless of where they live. Michael Pelkey, my longtime friend and decorator of dozens of Key West homes, styled the rooms, enlivening them with artful arrangements of fruits and vegetables, flowers and table settings. He knows instinctively what a room needs to make it come alive, revealing how a room might be used, indicating that people live here and share their homes with others.
Tamara Alvarez has much experience photographing island homes and the magnificent gardens and tropical plantings around the island. Her work has appeared in many national magazines, most notably on the covers of Ocean Home and Florida Design Miami. Her photographs of the homes showcased in the book express an intimacy that will draw you into the lifestyle of the homeowners. The book will be available on May 1 in bookstores nationwide including island bookstores and gift shops, as well as on Amazon.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She is the author of the newly released “Key West Cottages & Gardens” (Pineapple Press). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.