If you’re tired of your home and want a new look, a change of color scheme is the easiest way to achieve this. It can be as simple as a few throw pillows in new patterns or colors, or as ambitious as an entire paint job.
Just ask Billy Foster, who paints the three rooms in his little Conch cottage every three months! His cottage is featured in my new book, “Key West Cottages & Gardens,” but the bright turquoise colors have changed several times since we photographed it and I’m sure has morphed in the time it’s taken me to write this column.
The natural beauty of Key West provides the perfect inspiration for island interior design. Quite simply, if you want beige or gray in your home, you’re probably on the wrong island.
When we were photographing the interiors of homes for the book, it was obvious how much the natural beauty of Key West expanded most living spaces. The transition from indoors to outside was seamless. The colors used for paint, fabric, accessories, furniture and art should not fight with the exterior environment. This is a tropical island, where the lighting is super bright, as opposed to subdued, northern light. The colors, even the variety of so many shades of leafy green, provide an ever-interesting backdrop surrounding island homes.
My friend and outstanding artist Elizabeth Chamberlain used leafy green and white throughout her shotgun house and livened it with her brightly colored paintings on the walls. It’s the last, but one of my favorite homes featured in the book. Even the lighting changes the colors on different days or at different times of the day.
Study how the lighting at different times affects the inside of your home and use different shades of green for an interesting interior that seamlessly flows from indoors to your outdoor living spaces. The natural “walls” created by lush greenery in so many different shapes and shades of green provide good inspiration. I often think lime green might be appealing.
But, if you’re looking to get away from the bright colors try various ways to decorate with the subdued colors of weathered docks, seagulls, overcast skies, mist, sea and seafoam, a cloudless bright blue sky, ocean waves, sand and 29 shades of ivory, pearl, white as a wind-blown sail, and the palest pink of the inside of a conch shell, deep blue of a mussel shell for punctuation, or all the neutral shades of coral, sand and seashells on the beach.
The Southern writer Harper Lee was once quoted when asked about a sense of place. It is appropriate for describing how islanders feel about their homes and their island and sharing it with others. “Land is something you cultivate. Property is your home place. Often it’s your identity. It’s an anchor and a refuge, a link to the past and a hope for the future. It is where a person gathers friends and family to celebrate the bounty.”
When we turn entertaining into work, we forget how to be spontaneous. Entertaining Key West style is looking as if what you created — the table setting, the flowers and the food — seem effortless to your guests and puts them at ease. Nothing should look as if it took a lot of planning even though we know it takes careful planning and organizational skills to look spontaneous. Your home, your table, the food should all arouse the senses.
A meal out on a deck, patio or poolside is as satisfying as a meal enjoyed indoors. The difference is that while dining outdoors, we are surrounded by clean island air and the natural beauty of the landscape, while indoors, we are surrounded by beautiful things. Each experience is equally meaningful for enhancing the dining experience.
Summer is around the corner so if you’re thinking of changing the color of your interior this might be a good time. All shades of pink and coral are creeping into those trendy gray and white interiors that have been popular in newer homes. It’s a smashing look for island homes even if you simply use the bright colors as accents on pillows and table linens.
Painting a room is a big commitment, although Billy finds it one of his most fun pastimes. Might be worth considering. As for me, every time a paint company comes out with a new line of colors (Farrow & Ball are the best!) I want a change my color scheme, but can’t make the commitment. I immediately remind myself of the time years ago when I painted a dining room bright, cherry red. I could never cover it up and ultimately sold the house with a pink dining room. So now, when I want a new color scheme, I paint my powder room. It’s due for a treatment now, but there are too many choices. Perhaps it’s time to commit to coral.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She is the author of the newly released “Key West Cottages & Gardens” (Pineapple Press). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.