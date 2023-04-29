If you’re tired of your home and want a new look, a change of color scheme is the easiest way to achieve this. It can be as simple as a few throw pillows in new patterns or colors, or as ambitious as an entire paint job.

Just ask Billy Foster, who paints the three rooms in his little Conch cottage every three months! His cottage is featured in my new book, “Key West Cottages & Gardens,” but the bright turquoise colors have changed several times since we photographed it and I’m sure has morphed in the time it’s taken me to write this column.