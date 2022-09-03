Smugglers Guide

‘A Smuggler’s Guide to Good Manners: A True Story of Terrifying Seas, Double-Dealing, and Love Across Three Oceans’ By Kenny Ranen No Cure No Pay Kindle edition

“Women are attracted to the romance, men to the adventure and everyone to the freedom.” — Kenny Ranen

In 1971, young Kenny Ranen climbed, skied and lived in Telluride, Colorado. Then he disappeared for two decades. He had no address, no house and no phone. He sailed the oceans 10,000-20,000 miles a year and smuggled to make a living. He had no GPS and no cares. Unless you count sharks, pirates, monsoon storms, at-sea medical emergencies or the police. “A Smuggler’s Guide to Good Manners: A True Story of Terrifying Seas, Double-Dealing and Love Across Three Oceans” is his story about when, after 12 years of operating in the Atlantic and Caribbean, this old-time navigation sailor decided that it was time for new adventures and moved his operations to the Indian Ocean.