People have always had a love for animals. Stories about the power and magic of the human-animal bond have captivated audiences since the beginning of time.
Back in the early 1970s British veterinarian James Herriot penned a collection of books about his career. “All Creatures Great and Small” was the first in the highly successful series. The stories were so popular that they have been made into two different television series, still airing on PBS today.
Dr. Doug Mader, Florida Keys veterinarian and long-time Key West Citizen columnist, has just released his first book for the mainstream audience: “The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital.” Whereas Dr. Herriot’s stories emanated from the beautiful, picturesque rolling hills of Yorkshire, England, Dr. Mader’s book emerges from the urban jungle and his days practicing veterinary medicine in the Los Angeles area, replete with concrete, gangs, graffiti, drugs, hookers and drive-bys.
Set amidst the backdrop of the social unrest surrounding the racially charged trial of the four police officers accused of beating Rodney King, the story is told over the course of one year and follows Dr. Mader as he navigates the trials of running a busy animal hospital while pursuing his life’s mission of preserving the all important human-animal bond.
Dr. Mader had set a personal goal of becoming a board-certified veterinary specialist — an arduous task that takes years of preparation and culminates with an extremely difficult two-day examination. Somehow he managed to find time to study all while trying to balance the conflicts inherent in a bustling hospital — an absentee partner, capricious associates, love-struck employees, neophyte and sometimes challenging young veterinary students and many crazy clients with their bizarre pets, including Piz, a drug-dealing Guinea pig owner, Do Do the Emu, Mikey the Monkey, Fore the Three-Legged Fox, a potentially rabid wolf that exposes all of the employees and so much more.
During the Rodney King Riots the staff stood armed watch on top of the building guarding the hospital. Even Lisa, the 5-foot-1 receptionist, kept a loaded Glock in her purse.
One of the main characters in the book is Wok, Dr. Mader’s Chow Chow dog. Wok is the doc’s best friend, confidant and personal bodyguard. Dr. Mader’s most personal inner thoughts and feelings are revealed during his frequent nocturnal “Wok walks” through the dangerous streets and parks of the urban jungle.
Readers get to ride shotgun with Dr. Mader as he juggles life and work as an inner-city animal doctor. The author does an excellent job matching humor with heartbreak through his many anecdotes. Set over the course of one year, the storyline follows the lives of Dr. Mader’s staff, which he considers his family, and several clients and patients, many of whom recur throughout the book. Through his rich character development the reader gets to know and fall in love with, or in some cases, hate, some of the humans that he deals with on a daily basis.
Being a story based on actual events, there are scenes that contain harsh language and graphic descriptions, especially that of cruelty between humans and animals, and other humans.
James Herriot set high standards with his incredible storytelling prowess a half century ago. For the first time in over 50 years, American veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader has matched the task. Although technically a memoir, the book reads more like a well-written, fast-paced medical drama suited for both animal lovers and anyone that likes a good read.
“The Vet at Noah’s Ark is gritty and honest. It will pull at the reader’s heartstrings. There are plenty of stories about all sorts of animals, but be warned, not all have happy endings. Prepare to shed a tear or two, but most of all, be ready to celebrate the magic of the human-animal bond.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”